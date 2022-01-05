THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF UROTODAY.COM AND DIGITAL SCIENCE PRESS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) today announced it has acquired Digital Science Press, Inc., (DSP) digital publisher of UroToday.com and a global leader in providing evidence-based clinical content and educational resources within the fields of urology and genitourinary oncology. With the acquisition, DSP founder and CEO Gina Carithers joins PCF as chief communications officer (CCO), effective immediately.

The addition of DSP and UroToday.com to the PCF research and communications enterprise will substantially forward PCF's mission to fund the world's most promising research and improve the prevention, detection, and treatment of prostate cancer through multiple communications channels for the benefit of patients, clinicians, researchers, and the public at large. In Carithers' new role as CCO of PCF, coupled with her continuing role as CEO of DSP and UroToday, she will help expand PCF's reach to all corners of the prostate cancer community: research, education, communication and patient support.

"Gina's executive leadership credentials and record of success will strongly support PCF's ability to address our mission more broadly," said PCF President and CEO Charles J. Ryan. "UroToday.com has reached millions around the world with its peer-to-peer content and is highly regarded as the most trusted and comprehensive educational resource in the field. With this wholly owned subsidiary as a new information portal, PCF truly becomes the world's 'public square' of prostate cancer."

"This is an exciting moment to join PCF, the foremost leader in advancing prostate cancer research and patient support," Carithers said. "By bringing our two organizations together, we have the ability to reach more patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers toward the ultimate goal of translating research advances into clinical practice toward reducing death and suffering from prostate cancer."

UroToday.com provides content written by expert oncologists and urologists, emerging data presented at academic conferences and consensus meetings, training videos and interviews, a genitourinary (GU) oncology clinical trials database, and other content designed to help clinicians stay current and well-informed on GU diseases and conditions and the evolving landscape for diagnosis and treatments.

Prior to founding DSP and UroToday.com in 2003, Carithers served for more than 20 years at DuPont Pharmaceuticals, most recently as executive vice president of the global virology franchise. She holds a BA from University of California, Berkeley.

