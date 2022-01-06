Built In Honors Thought Industries With 2022 Best Places To Work Award

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Thought Industries , the world's #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), was named as one of Boston's 100 Best Places to Work and Boston's 100 Best Midsize Companies to Work for 2022. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the United States.

"We couldn't be prouder to be recognized for our company culture and benefits, which validate our commitment to fostering a remote work environment that is inclusive and inspiring, and one that recognizes employees for their individual work and talents," said Sarah Camacho, senior vice president of People Operations, Thought Industries. "This shows we're on the right track to maintaining a strong company culture as we work to fulfill our mission of helping organizations create exceptional learning experiences that grow revenue and drive loyalty."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

