Amador Bioscience Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amador Bioscience, a global translational sciences and clinical pharmacology CRO, announced today that Dr. Meina Liang has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Liang will report to Amador CEO and Chairman of the Board Dr. Bing Wang Ph.D. As Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Liang will lead the strategy to establish cutting-edge bioanalysis technologies and capabilities, enhancing Amador's global-standard services to biopharmaceutical companies.

(PRNewsfoto/Amador Bioscience)

Amador to further expand their global laboratory services

"We could not be more excited to welcome Dr. Liang to Amador," says Dr. Wang. "With 30 years of industry experience, she is a world-renowned expert in the development of small molecules and biologics. Dr. Liang is an outstanding leader with great communication skills, experienced in leading a global bioanalytical organization. I am confident that under her leadership, Amador Bioscience can further expand our global laboratory services, while keeping Amador's pledge to provide efficient and high-quality work to our biopharmaceutical clients."

Dr. Liang comes to Amador with extensive experience in pharmaceutical development and in global regulatory submissions. Most recently, Dr. Liang was Executive Director and Global Head of Integrated Bioanalysis at AstraZeneca, leading a centralized GxP function supporting AstraZeneca portfolio from discovery to post marketing across therapeutic areas and drug modalities. She played key roles in the successful regulatory submissions and market approvals of multiple drug entities. Prior to AstraZeneca, she held multiple scientist and leadership positions with increasing responsibilities at Berlex Bioscience/Schering AG, Abgenix/Amgen, and Medimmune. She is an inventor for 10+ patents, an author for 60+ peer-reviewed articles, and an invited speaker at numerous international conferences. Dr. Liang has participated in cross-industry working groups to generate guidance papers. She received her B.S. in Pharmacy from Beijing University in China and her Ph.D in Pharmacology from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"Amador is building an industry-leading CRO with advanced technologies and comprehensive capabilities. I'm excited to be a part of it," says Dr Liang. "My entire career has been focusing on applying cutting edge technologies to solve complex problems in pharmaceutical development, and that's what Amador does every day. The pharmaceutical field is fast expanding into new drug modalities that requires innovation and new technologies. The team at Amador is laser-focused on providing innovative solutions to support novel drug development. As I join Amador, I know that I'm joining a team of talented scientists dedicated to innovation in the industry, and I'm very excited to see what we can do together."

Amador Bioscience, a leading partner for successful new drug development, provides global-standard translational sciences and clinical pharmacology services to clients ranging from cutting-edge biotech start-ups to multinational pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 2018 and supported by prominent institutional investors, Amador Bioscience operates in multiple sites, Pleasanton, CA, Ann Arbor, MI, Germantown, MD, Richmond, VA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China, and Limburg, Belgium. For more information, visit www.amadorbioscience.com and www.a2pg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amador Bioscience