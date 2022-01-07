OREO Playfully Marks Return of its OREO Cakesters with Nod to Nostalgia and Store Takeover of the World's Last Standing Blockbuster

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in celebration of OREO Cakesters' return to store shelves, OREO is "rewinding time" with a playful takeover of the only place in the U.S. where it still feels like the mid-2000s: The Last Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon.

OREO Cakesters and Blockbuster co-branded marquee.

OREO is marking the occasion by surprising Blockbuster shoppers on January 7th, with a larger-than-life exterior co-branded marquee, OREO Cakesters-themed movie posters and free samples of OREO Cakesters – delivered in retro VHS-inspired packaging.

"OREO loyalists have been asking and waiting patiently for OREO Cakesters to return and we're thrilled to celebrate this epic comeback!" says Justin Parnell, VP Marketing, OREO. "We hope the Blockbuster takeover will playfully bring store-goers back to 2007, when Cakesters first launched, and the soft-baked snacks became a fan-favorite."

Cakesters, the soft-baked take on the classic OREO cookie, immediately won loyal hearts when launched in 2007. Although the product was discontinued five years later, fan passion remains, sparking the brand to bring the prized product back – and with it some '00s nostalgia.

"Being the last-standing Blockbuster, we are rooted in nostalgia," says Sandi Harding, the Store Manager of Blockbuster, "We're excited to collaborate with OREO to surprise our shoppers with the unique experience to 'rewind to 2007' in celebration of the comeback of a beloved snack from their past."

OREO Cakesters will begin hitting shelves at select retailers this week. Check out OREO.com/OREO-Cakesters to find a retailer near you!

About OREO Cookie

OREO is the world's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO cookies have been sold since the first OREO biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter @OREO or Instagram @OREO.

VHS-inspired OREO Cakesters packaging.

Group of VHS-inspired OREO Cakesters packaging.

