Palatin to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, announced that the Company will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held January 10–13, 2022.

Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Carl Spana, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an update on the Company's pipeline, including the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 MELODY-1 study of PL9643 in patients suffering from dry eye disease.

The Company's presentation will be available for on demand listening beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022, through the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect conference portal.

To request a one-on-one meeting with Palatin during the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or email ir@palatin.com.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin, such as statements about clinical trial plans and potential results for clinical or pre-clinical programs, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.