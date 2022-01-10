Grammer Logistics Opens Operations Terminal in Houston

COLUMBUS, Ind., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammer Logistics (www.grammerlogistics.com) ("Grammer" or the "Company"), a leading chemicals, industrial gases and hazardous materials transportation and logistics firm, announced today that it has opened a new operations terminal in the Greater Houston area. The facility is located at 2401 Independence Parkway S in La Porte, TX. The terminal will serve as a logistics center for Grammer's operations and driver teams in the market, supporting the company's strategic commitment to the Gulf Coast region. The opening of this new terminal comes one month after Grammer opened a commercial headquarters in Houston.

"We are excited to announce our new terminal in LaPorte, Texas. Grammer has served this important market for many years," said James Winton, Grammer's chief operations officer. "This full-service terminal will allow us to enhance overall support of our delivery professionals and expand service offerings to our clients in the region. Houston is one of the largest manufacturing areas in the United States, and our new terminal there is strategically positioned to support our continued growth in the energy and chemical industries."

With more than 20 terminal locations across the United States, Grammer Logistics specializes in safe and reliable logistics solutions across various chemical market segments. The Company's safety culture, meticulously maintained equipment, and expansive network of terminals, transload locations, and maintenance facilities has created a best-in-class foundation of operational excellence. Grammer is now focused on expanding its commercial strategy to meet the expanding needs of its customers.

About Grammer Logistics

Grammer Logistics (www.grammerlogistics.com) is recognized as the premier provider of safe, dependable bulk hazardous chemicals transportation services in the United States. Grammer's excellent record of safety and solutions-focused approach to business has allowed the company to cultivate longstanding relationships with its client partners. The company has more than 20 facilities strategically located near major chemical production hubs across the United States, including 350 tractors, 850 specialty trailers and over 500 drivers and owner-operators serving over 500 diverse shippers across the Ammonia, LP Gas, Nitric Acid, NGLs, and General Chemical markets.

