Inkling Names Mike Parks as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that Mike Parks, a former Fortive executive with more than three decades of SaaS, technology and retail experience, has been named CEO. Parks will be joined by Jim Pearson, former advisor at Sovranti and WithoutWire Inventory Sciences, who was named CFO, to lead Inkling through its next phase of growth. Inkling's Jeff Carr, who led and helped grow the company from a start-up to a global business and award-winning, end-to-end digital learning platform, will depart in January after helping ensure a smooth transition to the new team.

"Inkling has built an extensive and loyal customer base, producing award-winning solutions that set the standard for modern learning in an increasingly complex, dynamic market under Jeff Carr's Leadership," said Jerry Dolinsky, Inkling's Chairman of the Board. "Inkling is poised for continued growth across its key markets, operating in industries with an increasing need for operational efficiencies in their environments, which represents a tremendous market opportunity. We are excited to continue investing in the company by bringing on experienced leaders to scale the organization like Parks and Pearson."

Parks brings a strong background in software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and the industries that Inkling serves, most recently serving as vice president of IoT Strategy at Fortive, a publicly traded diversified industrial technology conglomerate. There he led commercial teams, new product development, engineering and strategic partnerships, working across Fortive's Precision Technology operating companies on the development and execution of their digital transformation and IoT initiatives. Parks joined Fortive through the acquisition of Accruent in 2018, where he was senior vice president of IoT strategy. Earlier he served as general manager of Accruent's retail business after the acquisition of Verisae, where he held numerous positions, including director of Solution of Engineering, vice president of Field Services and vice president of Customer Innovation. Parks began his career in the retail industry, spending 23-years in grocery and holding leadership positions in Store Operations, Human Resources, Capital Budgeting, and Property Management with Kroger and Strack & Van Til.

"As businesses undertake digital transformations and seek ways to effectively address the diverse ways individuals learn, Inkling's solutions will be required to maintain competitive advantages and address the swiftly changing marketplace," Parks said. "Inkling has put together an impressive team, and I am thrilled to join and work side-by-side with them, our customers and Jim. The company has made impressive accomplishments over the past several years, and I am honored to be entrusted to guide the next chapter of Inkling's growth and extend our leadership position in the market as we strive to fundamentally improve collaboration and learning experiences for the companies we serve."

Pearson joins Inkling with more than 30 years of experience in finance, most recently at social gaming SaaS platform Sovranti and as a consultant to WithoutWire Inventory Services, a full featured inventory platform designed to help businesses optimize their distribution and manufacturing inventory operations. Previously Pearson was CFO for Alula, which developed smart security and system communications for professional installers, and Verisae, a provider of cloud-based solutions that connect facilities and assets to the maintenance and service network through the IoT.

"I look forward to working with Mike and the talented Inkling team to further enhance the company's financial and operational performance, while strengthening our position in the fast-growing digital learning world," Pearson said.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

