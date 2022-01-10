Okera, Inc. and Master Data Management (Pty) Ltd. recently announced a partnership that will see Masterdata deliver the Okera Dynamic Access Platform in the African market

Master Data Management Delivers Secure Data Analytics With Okera Partnership Okera, Inc. and Master Data Management (Pty) Ltd. recently announced a partnership that will see Masterdata deliver the Okera Dynamic Access Platform in the African market

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Data Management, an African data management company, has entered a reseller and implementation partnership with Okera, Inc, the Universal Data Authorization company. The partnership will see Masterdata sell and implement the Okera Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP) in sub-Saharan Africa.

"We see universal data authorization as the missing piece of the governance puzzle, particularly with cloud adoption on the rise," said Gary Allemann, Managing Director at Master Data Management. "Okera liberates data for self-service BI and analytics, without compromising privacy."

ODAP is designed to help enterprises minimize security risk and enforce compliance with data privacy regulations, two key needs as companies assess data protection and access control objectives in a fast-moving technology environment.

The Universal Data Authorization company discovers and protects sensitive data in cloud-based, on-premise, or hybrid cloud environments, making it of particular interest to enterprises looking to ensure the protection of personal data as they modernize their architectures.

"As data lakes increasingly become home to vital production datasets, a secure data access layer is essential to protecting sensitive data and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations," said John F. Marchese, Vice President of Global Alliances & Partner Sales Channel at Okera. "Our partnership with Master Data Management will support African enterprises with a straightforward and cost-effective way to build a complete data analytics environment with the confidence they are taking a responsible approach to information privacy management."

With Okera, organizations can:

Automate data discovery and classification.

Centrally define access control policies at an attribute level and apply these both on-premises and in the cloud.

Filter, hide, mask, and tokenize sensitive data for each access request at run-time

Understand who has access to sensitive data, and how and when they used it.

About Master Data Management

A Level 2 BBBEE provider, Master Data Management (MDM) combines education, consulting, and technologies to simplify data management with a focus on Data Integrity, Data Governance and Compliance, Data Quality and Master Data Management. MDM leverages the international expertise and highly rated technologies of vendors, including Precisely, MANTA and Silwood Technology to enhance fifteen years' local experience. Through a partnership with eLearningcurve.com MDM offers an internationally recognised data management curriculum and Certified Information Management Professional (CIMP) accreditation. MDM's solutions have assisted clients in financial services, retail, government, mining, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

About Okera

Okera, the Universal Data Authorization company, helps modern, data-driven enterprises accelerate innovation, minimize data security risks, and enforce compliance with data privacy regulations. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically enforces universal fine-grained access control policies. This allows employees, customers, and partners to use data responsibly, while protecting them from inappropriately accessing data that is confidential, personally identifiable, or regulated. Okera's robust audit capabilities and data usage intelligence deliver the real-time and historical information that data security, compliance, and data delivery teams need to respond quickly to incidents, optimize processes, and analyze the performance of enterprise data initiatives.

Okera began development in 2016 and now dynamically authorizes access to hundreds of petabytes of sensitive data for the world's most demanding F100 companies and regulatory agencies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com or contact info@okera.com, or connect with the team on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE Okera