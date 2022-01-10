Snake River Manufacturing Announces Facility Renovations and Investments in Southern Idaho

BURLEY, Idaho, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snake River Manufacturing, parent company of Double L and SRM-Kodiak, continues to invest in Southern Idaho. Currently, Snake River Manufacturing is renovating the entire Kodiak corporate and manufacturing office in Burley, Idaho.

This updated Burley facility will house the Snake River Manufacturing executive and office teams in January 2022. Engineering development, service and all warehousing operations will be included in this facility.

The current Double L facility, located in Heyburn, Idaho will headquarter the operations, engineering, IT, and product management teams for both Kodiak and Double L. The integration of the two teams in one location will maximize shared technology and increase the speed of innovation on both brands.

Snake River Manufacturing CEO, Grant Flaharty, stated, "There is real excitement in the air with both Kodiak and Double L team members. Everyone is looking forward to a renovated building at Kodiak and an increased sharing of ideas between the two equipment companies. 2022 is going to be a year of growth and innovation in ways that we haven't experienced before."

Flaharty also added, "This is the first step in integrating a new way of working in production. Our next step will be to modernize our manufacturing approach by investing in technology and people."

About Snake River Manufacturing

Snake River Manufacturing is the parent company of both SRM-Kodiak and Double L. Combined, we employ over 125 team members in Southern Idaho and across the US. Snake River Manufacturing develops, manufactures, and sells equipment ranging from potato planting and harvesting/storage to commercial snow blowers. Snake River is innovating to make the world more productive ™ in every category we represent. Learn more about our brands at www.doublelglobal.com or www.kodiakamerica.us and follow Snake River Manufacturing on Twitter,Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media: Kathlene Simmons, ksimmons@srm-mfg.com

View original content:

SOURCE SRM Holdings