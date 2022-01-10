ThermoGenesis Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Cauble, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022.

The on-demand presentation is available for viewing on ThermoGenesis' website at: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts/ and will be archived for a period of 90 days following the event.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact:
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@ThermoGenesis.com

Investor Contact:
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

