THOR INDUSTRIES DEMONSTRATES GLOBAL RV INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP BY PUBLISHING ITS FOURTH ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

ELKHART, Ind., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, THOR Industries has utilized responsible and sustainable business practices to make it easier and more enjoyable for families to connect with nature, and one another. Today, THOR Industries, Inc . (NYSE: THO), the world's largest RV manufacturer, published its fourth annual sustainability report detailing the Company's industry-leading sustainability efforts for FY2021 across its global family of operating companies.

"We're proud of our sustainability journey, which is an integral and ongoing part of our culture," shared Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO. "We are proactively addressing environmental, social and governance risk, and we believe these ongoing sustainability efforts will have a very positive impact on our business, consumers, team members, partners and the communities in which we live, work and play."

As the global leader in the growing RV industry, THOR believes that employing sustainable business practices will encourage others in the industry to do the same. THOR takes its responsibility to promote a clean and safe environment through responsible and sustainable business practices very seriously. In FY2021, THOR took significant steps in its sustainability journey to lead the way for the industry.

Specifically:

THOR took bold steps toward achieving 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 Green House Gas emissions, the interim target of its carbon net-neutral goal by 2050, as part of THOR's June 2020 commitment to "Business Ambition for 1.5˚C."

Erwin Hymer Group, a THOR company, became a carbon net-neutral manufacturer in FY 2021, a significant milestone and a first for the RV industry.

THOR achieved an important highpoint in its sustainability journey by voluntarily completing the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Carbon & Climate Questionnaire in March 2021 , which the Company will complete annually.

THOR's Board of Directors renamed its Governance and Nomination Committee to the Environmental, Social and Governance and Nomination Committee , as a testament to its focus on, and commitment to sustainability.

The Company solidified its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by engaging a Chief People and Inclusion consultant to develop a DEI framework and benchmark initiatives, implement new recruiting and retention strategies, create an inclusive culture and build partnerships which serve diverse communities through THOR's Inclusion Committee.

THOR appointed its first Chief Innovation Officer to develop the Company's vision for evolving advanced technologies and optimizing innovation. THOR believes its innovation focus will help to reduce the Company's carbon footprint and achieve its sustainability goals across the THOR family of companies, globally.

The Company partnered with and supported over 60 non-profit organizations across the THOR family of companies, as well as supported National Forest Foundation as one of the foundation's most significant corporate sponsors .

THOR founded the Together Outdoors Coalition, in partnership with Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR). The coalition's mandate is to work to make the outdoors a more diversified, inclusive and inviting place through education, equity and action through the joined forces of organizations across the outdoor economy.

"Our global sustainability program highlights our deep-rooted commitment to better the lives of our team members and customers, foster the viability of communities, and promote a clean and safe environment," added Todd Woelfer, THOR Chief Operating Officer. "The products that our companies build inspire people to travel, build connections with family and friends, and develop a lasting appreciation for nature, and our sustainability efforts are beneficial for our Company, our customers, the industry and the environment over the long term."

THOR's FY2021 Sustainability Report was published in electronic format only, and may be viewed on the Company's website at: www.thorindustries.com/sustainability-report

ABOUT THOR INDUSTRIES

THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of RVs. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit: https://www.thorindustries.com/.

