Beckman Coulter Life Sciences selects Vodori's Pepper Flow to improve compliance and optimize their promotional review process As a metrics-driven organization, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will benefit from Pepper Flow's robust process analytics and reporting capabilities

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences, today announced that Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global biotechnology and medical device company, selected Pepper Flow as their regulated content review system.

Pepper Flow will enable Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to enhance compliance, improve the user experience, and optimize their review process for efficiency.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is an operating company of Danaher Corporation and is focused on making a difference in people's lives by improving the productivity of scientists, quality control experts, and others. In the life sciences, researchers use Beckman Coulter's precision instruments to study complex biological problems, including causes of disease and potential new treatments. More than 275,000 Beckman Coulter systems operate in both diagnostics and life science laboratories around the world.

"Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a process-oriented organization," says Nancy Nadler, VP of Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Beckman Coulter. "Our MAPSS (Marketing, Advertising, Promotional, Scientific, and Sales) Council tracks key content review metrics, such as turnaround times for reviews and approvals and first pass yield for approvals. In our latest analysis, we identified an improvement opportunity for our overall content review process to meet our company goals by leveraging the power of a tool like Pepper Flow. We look forward to implementing Pepper Flow at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and improving our content review process in partnership with the Vodori team."

Beckman Coulter will experience ongoing process optimization and improvement, using both Pepper Flow's robust analytics and the deep in-house expertise of the Vodori team. Specific benefits of Pepper Flow include:

Faster content reviews and approvals through one easy-to-use system

Purpose-built features for promotional review, including reference linking and SOP-driven workflows

API-first architecture, so Pepper Flow can integrate with Beckman Coulter's existing tech stack

Built-in features that enable 21 CFR Part 11 and EU Annex 11 compliance

Easy process and content reporting, accessible natively in Pepper Flow

"Continuous improvement is a principle shared by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Vodori," said Vodori CEO Scott Rovegno. "It is our responsibility, as life science industry experts, to play our part in enabling our customers to plan for, study, and monitor their continuous improvement initiatives. Our ability to support Beckman Coulter through our focus on risk mitigation, excellence in user experience, and a proven record of improving content review and approval metrics for global medical device companies is unparalleled in comparison to what other industry players can offer."

About Vodori

Vodori is transforming lives by empowering life science companies to bring vital drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostic solutions to market faster. Vodori's Pepper Cloud® Product Suite streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences including patients, healthcare providers, and key opinion leaders. It is one connected platform that modernizes content review, sales and MSL enablement, and delivers timely analytics to optimize essential processes. The Pepper Cloud Product Suite is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 50 countries worldwide who trust Vodori's ongoing commitment to excellence in product usability and customer service. For more information, visit vodori.com.

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Life sciences. Research. Precision manufacturing. If your life's calling is in any of these or related fields, you need to know Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. Our mission is to empower those seeking answers to life's important scientific and healthcare questions. Since 1935, the Beckman name has been synonymous with technologies that simplify and automate complex biomedical testing. Decades later, our global organization also came to embody the scientific legacy of the Coulter name. Today, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a trusted, worldwide resource for tools to help optimize research and manufacturing efficiency. Centrifuges. Particle counters/analyzers. Automated liquid handlers. Flow cytometers. Genomic reagents. All these products—and many more—continue to make a difference in people's lives by improving the productivity of dedicated scientists, quality control experts and others. Wherever people need answers, from prestigious universities and major pharmaceutical companies, to small biotech startups, food/beverage and electronics manufacturing facilities, you can find Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. For more details, visit beckman.com/contact-us .

