Belong.Life Creates Dedicated Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Community Within World's Largest Cancer App

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, a developer of social and professional networks for managing and navigating various diseases and patient journeys, announced today the launch of a dedicated community for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) patients on its Belong-Beating Cancer Together app.

Chronic myeloid leukemia, also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a slow-progressing cancer that originates in the bone marrow, typically affecting older adults. With CML comprising about 15% of new leukemia diagnoses in the U.S., Belong.Life received numerous requests from patients and caregivers to create a community specific to this disease. The new community will feature a designated folder with updated educational content customized to CML patients and caregivers.

"We are proud to launch this vital community," said Dr. Daniel Vorobiof, Chief Medical Director of Belong.Life. "Our aim is to provide the largest engagement and education network for CML patients and caregivers in the United States. Our customized CML tool, in conjunction with our proven personalized platform with strong AI and real-world research capabilities, will enhance engagement and real-life treatment journeys for our users."

Belong's platforms include support groups, access to medical professionals and additional navigation tools, such as a medical binder to store and organize medical records in one place, as well as a free clinical trial matching service. The Beating Cancer Together community will have two main groups – CML General and CML Symptoms and Side Effects.

To further improve patients' quality of life, Belong has integrated a CML Tracker, an innovative tool that allows patients to keep track of their symptoms over the course of their disease and treatment. All CML users will also have access to Belong-Beating Cancer Together's general groups, such as Cancer & Coronavirus, Find Clinical Trials, Sexuality & Cancer, Insurance and many more.

Belong's CML community group will be facilitated by Mel Mann, 26-year CML survivor, patient advocate and consultant. Mel was diagnosed with CML in 1994. Against all odds, Mel has been successfully managing his condition on targeted chemotherapy treatment since 1998 and will be sharing his experience, recommendations and tips with others going through the CML journey.

The Belong-Beating Cancer Together app can be downloaded for both Android and iOS.

Belong.Life develops social and professional patient engagement networks for managing and navigating various diseases, patient journeys and patient communities. Belong.Life is the creator of the world's largest social network for cancer patients (Belong-Beating Cancer Together) and MS patient (BelongMS), as well as BelongIBD (select countries), CoronApp, i-Belong and more. Belong.Life's mission is to improve the quality of life and quality of care around the world through technology, engagement, data and AI for patient communities, healthcare organizations, pharma and hospitals. The company's end-to-end solutions encourage the formation of patient communities, and provide care coordination, customized content and advanced management features for users. Belong delivers actionable insights into patient journeys, key trends and patterns to help improve global care.

