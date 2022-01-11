Dow named one of America's Most JUST Companies for the third year by JUST Capital

MIDLAND, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced today that for the third year it has been named to the JUST 100 list and this year has earned the top spot in the Chemicals sector overall as well as the number one position in the Workers and Stakeholders & Governance categories versus industry peers.

Published annually by JUST Capital, the JUST 100 showcases companies doing right by all their stakeholders which includes employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

This marks the second consecutive year Dow has earned the top spot in its industry in the Workers category, highlighting the Company's commitment to pay a fair and livable wage; invest in workforce training; protect worker safety; cultivate a diverse and inclusive workplace; and provide benefits and work-life balance.

"The issues that matter most to our colleagues and to all our stakeholders are the issues that matter most to Dow," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and CEO. "With the release of our first-ever integrated ESG report last year, we reiterated Dow's commitment to reporting transparency as well as sustainability disclosures. We also reaffirmed both our bias for action and our corporate accountability, through bold goals and measurable results. We are proud to be recognized as a JUST company. It serves as a proof point that our values and ambition are not just words on paper but how we are living as a company."

For its annual rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues. The issues are identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

Through vigorous, objective analysis, JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – such as creating jobs in the U.S.; paying a fair, living wage; prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders; protecting worker health and safety; providing benefits and work-life balance; cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace; producing sustainable products; and protecting customer privacy.

"We've entered a new era of accountability where employees, customers, and investors want to understand if companies are not just walking the talk, but walking the walk to drive change on the critical issues of our time," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "The companies featured in the 2022 JUST 100 are demonstrating that purpose and profits can go hand in hand by delivering value to all stakeholders, including shareholders."

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

