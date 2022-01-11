Former HSBC Global Executive, Daniel Kenny, to Take the Reigns as FutureVault's Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - FutureVault , an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and patented Digital Vault solutions for the financial services industry, announced earlier today the appointment of former HSBC global executive and recent FutureVault COO, Daniel Kenny, as Chief Executive Officer.

In May 2021, well-known technology veteran and former OpenText CEO, John Shackleton, joined FutureVault to serve as interim CEO for the balance of 2021. Shackleton accepted the mandate of working closely with the FutureVault Board of Directors and the executive management team to fine-tune the Company's strategic vision and direction while contemporaneously seeking the ideal candidate to take the reigns as the company's new leader.

"Daniel is as versatile of a leader and executive as they come. His expertise in global financial services along with having a deep understanding of software architecture, makes him the perfect fit to lead the organization", commented Shackleton.

Shackleton will continue to work alongside the FutureVault executive team as an executive consultant to provide transition support while continuing to help shape the strategic direction of the firm.

Prior to joining FutureVault as Chief Operating Officer in January 2021, Daniel worked for over 20 years with HSBC globally in Tokyo, Jakarta, New York, and most recently in Toronto where he served as Managing Director & COO for Global Banking and Markets, HSBC Canada. Daniel's background in Systems Design Engineering with Computer Engineering and Management Science Options from the University of Waterloo led him to developing technology-driven strategies and infrastructure across Asia. Upon his return to North America, he oversaw and managed global transformation programs to deploy effective AML and Sanction controls.

"I have been fortunate to work side by side with an incredibly talented group at FutureVault over the past year. 2021 was a notable year for our team in gaining recognition and momentum; all of which have positioned us [FutureVault] for a breakout year in 2022", commented Kenny.

FutureVault Executive Board Chair, G Scott Paterson , commented, "Daniel is a world-class executive with deep operational know-how, hands-on technology expertise, and extensive knowledge in global financial services. We are excited to have him lead us through the next chapter of our journey."

About FutureVault

FutureVault is an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for the financial services industry that enables institutions, advisors, and households to manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label solution that transforms the way organizations manage, store, and deliver client documents and statements, onboard and retain clients, onboard and retain advisors, and manage compliance and audit readiness leading to significant operational efficiencies. By leveraging FutureVault's patented technology, organizations save significant time and money in their day-to-day workflows.

