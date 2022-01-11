Global public health organization JSI appoints Margaret Crotty as CEO

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The JSI family of companies—John Snow, Inc. (JSI), and the nonprofits JSI Research & Training Institute, Inc., World Education, Inc., and the Partnership for Supply Chain Management—welcome Margaret Crotty as the new CEO and president, succeeding JSI founder Joel Lamstein. As CEO of the three organizations, Crotty will oversee more than 4,100 public health- and education-focused staff who work in more than 45 countries, with combined budgets of more than $750 million.

"I have long admired the culture, people, expertise, and reputation for excellence and innovation at JSI and World Education. I am delighted to be here and look forward to learning from each other," said Crotty.

Crotty has more than 30 years of experience and a strong record of leadership in both the nonprofit and private sectors in the areas of education and public health. Most recently, she was the CEO of the Partnership with Children .

Crotty serves on various health and education boards, including those of Northwell Health , the Open Medical Institute , the City University Graduate School of Public Health , the United Hospital Fund , and ACCESS Health International .

In an introductory meeting with staff, Crotty spoke of the importance of incorporating equity, diversity, and inclusion principles into all workplace policies, as well as into its work with communities and government funders. "Addressing these issues is critical to moving both public health and education forward," commented Crotty.

About John Snow, Inc. (JSI)

JSI, founded in 1978 by Joel Lamstein and Bert Hirshhorn, and JSI Research & Training Institute, founded in 1980, are public health management consulting and research organizations dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities throughout the world. We partner with community-based organizations, the private sector, and government agencies to strengthen their capacity to streamline services, develop their workforce, collect and use data, promote healthy behaviors, and strengthen supply chains in an effort to deliver better health services to all.

About World Education

The nonprofit organization World Education joined the JSI family in 1982. Celebrating its 70th anniversary this past year, World Education continues its commitment to improving the lives of the people experiencing poverty through education and social and economic development programs.

About The Partnership for Supply Chain Management

The Partnership for Supply Chain Management (PFSCM) helps strengthen, develop, and manage secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable global supply chains to improve the health and well-being of people in low- and middle-income countries through increased access to quality and affordable health products. PFSCM is based in the Netherlands and specializes in forecasting, procurement, multi-freight forwarder logistics, pharm-compliant storage, and end-to-end supply chain tracking solutions that ensure cost-savings, high-quality products, on-time and in-full deliveries, product integrity, and data visibility from manufacturer to end-client.

