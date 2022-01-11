<span class="legendSpanClass">Union of regional offices creates one of the largest</span><span class="legendSpanClass">multifamily brokerage firms in the U.S.</span>

GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors), Full-Service Multifamily Real Estate Advisory Firm, Launches with 11 U.S. Offices

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GREA (Global Real Estate Advisors), a full-service real estate advisory firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions, dispositions, and financing, launched today with 11 offices, making it one of the largest privately-held multifamily brokerage firms in the U.S.

Global Real Estate Advisors

The firm brings together regionally established brokerages throughout the U.S., including National Apartment Advisors, Greystone SG, Brown Realty Advisors, HFO Investment Real Estate, Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, and Bel Real Estate Advisors. Office locations include Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Hilton Head, Houston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Portland. Combined, the brokerages represented more than $4.5 billion in 2021 sales volume.

"GREA consolidates a powerful team of multifamily experts with local, national, and international capabilities into one brand," said Todd Franks, Founding Partner of GREA's Dallas office. "We have a passion for this business and collaborated as a team to custom design tools and resources to best serve our clients. There is truly nothing else like it in the marketplace."

"We are a team of like-minded brokerages who came together with a shared vision of creating more value for our clients by offering a national platform to market and purchase assets while maintaining superior service at the local level," continued Cary Belovicz, Founding Partner of GREA's Detroit and Chicago offices.

GREA offers state-of-the-art proprietary technology, data sharing, and capital sourcing capabilities with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Bridge, and CMBS to create a highly efficient experience for its clients during acquisition, disposition, and financing. GREA works with a wide variety of active buyers and sellers, from private owners in local markets to institutional investors with multi-market portfolios. Using its collaborative team of multifamily experts, GREA ensures each property receives the broadest exposure.

"Our clients will have unfettered access to expert advice, qualified buyers, sellers, lenders, and investors from coast to coast, as well as the personal attention of GREA principals and partners; all proven industry leaders," said Barden Brown, Founding Partner of GREA's Atlanta office.

"We look forward to a successful 2022 as we continue to grow GREA's presence throughout the U.S."

About GREA

GREA offers a personal, hands-on, client-driven approach that understands how to tailor solutions to the needs of each investor. GREA aims to help its clients achieve their real estate goals by leveraging its local expertise with the network's global reach, knowledge, experience, expertise, creativity, and connections. For more information, visit www.grea.com.

Editor's Note:

GREA's founding partners include –

Atlanta – Barden Brown, Taylor Brown, and Chandler Brown

Dallas – Todd Franks, Mark Allen

Detroit/Chicago – Cary Belovicz

Houston – Abraham Garza, Jordon Emmott, and Shayan Hasnain

Philadelphia/Miami – Ken Wellar and Cory Lonberger

Portland – Greg Frick, Rob Marton, and Tyler Johnson

