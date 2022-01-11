Honest Elections Project Action Mobile Billboard Calls Out President Biden During Georgia Speech

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Honest Elections Project Action greets President Biden in Georgia with a billboard countering the President's support of a federal takeover of elections.

The mobile billboard will highlight two things. The first shows President Biden receiving 4 Pinocchios from the Washington Post for falsely claiming the new election law "ends voting hours early." The second will highlight that the State of Georgia has twice as many early voting days as Delaware, President Biden's home state.

President Biden's speech is part of an effort by Democrats to pass an unpopular and unconstitutional federal election takeover bill that would gut popular state voter integrity measures like voter ID and further erode trust Americans have in our election system.

In mid-July, a national poll conducted by Honest Elections Project Action showed that 81% of Americans support voter ID.

Billboard one here: https://hepaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/HEP-Liar-Billboard.jpg

Billboard two here: https://hepaction.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/HEP-DE-Billboard.jpg

