L.A. Litigator Tapped to Open Barton LLP West Coast Office

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent L.A. attorney Bernard M. (Bernie) Resser brings decades-long complex commercial litigation experience to New York-based Barton LLP, and adds new Southern California office presence for the firm.

Resser, a former Assistant US Attorney, enhances the firm's internal investigations, regulatory enforcement, and white-collar team which already boasts a roster of well-known former BigLaw litigators and ex-government officials, including a U.S. Treasury Department Special Agent.

"Bernie's reputation as a top tier national trial lawyer adds incredible talent to our team," said Roger Barton, managing partner of Barton LLP. "After many years of friendship and collaboration on numerous cases, we could not overlook the prospect of having Bernie join us and create a coast-to-coast offering for our clients. He had the opportunity to go anywhere and do anything. We are thrilled he decided to join us."

"Resser's litigation experience representing clients in high stakes matters related to financial services, real estate, shareholder derivative actions, securities litigation, theft of trade secrets, and intellectual property disputes is in perfect alignment with our practices in those areas."

Barton LLP has seen increased legal demand from clients in the US and abroad who are active on the West Coast due to the depth of California's entrepreneurially minded business demographic.

"Barton's domestic and international matters routinely need coast-to-coast legal reinforcements to secure the best client result," said Resser. "Being able to incorporate my years of litigation experience into a team with this much bench strength is priceless for my clientele."

Resser joins Barton LLP from the LA office of Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP where he was a partner for the last 10 years. In addition to his talents as an advocate, Resser is known to be on the forefront of using state of the art trial presentation techniques and technology for which he was featured by The National Law Journal and Law.com.

About Barton

Barton LLP, a mid-size transactional and litigation boutique based in New York with offices in Nashville and Santa Monica, provides services to domestic and international businesses, investment funds, financial service firms, and owners of privately held businesses.

