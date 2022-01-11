Sweetch Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetch, a digital therapeutics innovator and creator of the precision engagement platform for chronic conditions, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards healthcare category, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Sweetch as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

Sweetch is the first company to combine behavioral science with deep technology, leveraging AI with EI (emotional intelligence) to engage every patient with the right message in the right tone, time and context to improve every step of their health journey with chronic conditions. Its proprietary Just-in-Time-Adaptive-Intervention (JITAI) technology converts millions of data points originating from the user's smartphone and other connected devices into hyper-personalized recommendations. JITAI continuously adapts to each patient's personality and real-life behavior patterns, catalyzing long-term change as part of their daily routine.

Sweetch is the trusted voice that empowers patients to manage their own conditions across multiple domains to improve their health outcomes, including medication adherence, nutrition, physical activity, sleep, weight management and more. At the same time, Sweetch enables healthcare companies and providers to build continuous relationships and engage with every individual patient with chronic conditions. Its platform is being used globally as an effective method for achieving sustainable engagement and improved clinical outcomes across various dimensions of chronic disease management and is backed by strong clinical evidence, with more trials in the pipeline.

"Covid has accelerated the need for remote health, and Sweetch is honored to be acknowledged for bringing our innovative platform to world leading healthcare companies and providers, and the masses of patients they serve". said Yoni Nevo, CEO of Sweetch. "We believe that the true potential of remote healthcare can only be achieved when organizations maintain continuous relationships with every patient, empowering them to independently comply with their unique health programs, at scale. This award is another proud moment for Sweetch as we realize this vision."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Sweetch

Sweetch is the developer of hyper-personalized engagement solutions for chronic conditions.

Sweetch is the first behavioral science company to leverage AI and EI (emotional intelligence) enabling pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, payers, pharmacies and healthcare providers to build continuous relationships and engage with every individual patient with chronic conditions, at scale. Sweetch provides a clinically validated digital therapeutics platform that moves individuals to achieve their health goals with hyper-personalized recommendations in the right time, tone and real-world context every step of the way throughout their health journey. Analyzing every user's personality, behavior and context, Sweetch's proprietary algorithms identify the individual's compliance patterns and continuously adapt recommendations to each user, leading to significantly improved adherence to treatment programs, better health outcomes and improved healthcare economics. Sweetch is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.

For more information, visit https://sweetch.com/

Follow Sweetch on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact:

Finn Partners for Sweetch

Lior Feigin

lior.feigin@finnpartners.com

+1 929 588 2016

+972 54 282 4503

Contact:

Maria Jimenez

Chief Operating Officer

Business Intelligence Group

jmaria@bintelligence.com

+1 (909) 529-2737

View original content:

SOURCE Sweetch