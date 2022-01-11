Why North America Was The Largest Regional Ammunition Market In Recent Years And Is Expected To Continue

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary -

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report from Grand View Research, the global ammunition market size was valued at USD 21.38 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. Rising hostilities and terrorist activities across the globe are likely to increase the procurement of defense equipment by prominent militaries, thereby, directly benefiting the market over the forecast period. The rising popularity of sports that utilize rifles and pistols is expected to increase the penetration of small-caliber ammunition in the projected time. Moreover, technological advancements in the market have introduced lightweight bullets made from polymer-based cases, which are projected to support the overall market growth. The report said: "High investments by the U.S. government for enhancements in military and armed forces are expected to support the market growth in the country. The procurement of small caliber ammunition by civilians and the homeland security department is expected to bolster the overall market. Moreover, enhancement of sales channels, such as online sales, in the country is likely to supplement the growth." Active companies in the markets today include: AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW), Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT), Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR).

Grand View added: "Commercially, these products are not widely available on account of the restrictions on weapons in major economies. However, defense organizations in major territories have agreed on the procurement of these products to enhance the security capabilities. Moreover, enhancements in the military by major countries like China, India, France, and Russia are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. The small caliber ammunition segment accounted for the largest market share of over 50% in 2020 owing to a wide array of applications in shotgun pistols, assault rifles, rifles, and revolvers. Also, the segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of increasing demand for these products from security forces to tackle the rising number of instances of armed conflicts."

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) – BREAKING NEWS - AMMO, Inc. Confirms $250 Million Revenue Estimate for 2022 Fiscal Year (ending March 31, 2022) - AMMO, Inc. ("AMMO" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components and owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, is pleased to announce that with the continuing fundamental strength of the ammunition industry the Company has reiterated its revenue guidance of $250 Million for the 2022 fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

AMMO's CEO, Fred Wagenhals, commented that "we are seeing no evidence of an abatement of demand for our ammunition and our GunBroker.com marketplace continues to enjoy double digit year-over-year revenue growth with high profit margins. We remain focused on fulfilling all existing orders which have more than spoken for our capacity through the end of our fiscal year (March 31, 2022). Mr. Wagenhals further noted that "we look forward to opening our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant this Summer to ensure our capacity continues to match increased demand this year and for the future. At the same time associated operating expenses continue to be reduced through technology and operational leverage." CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR AMMO BY VISITING: https://ammoinc.com/media/

In other outdoors recent news of interest:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) recently announced the acquisition of Stone Glacier, a premium brand focused on ultralightweight, performance hunting gear designed for backcountry use. The addition of Stone Glacier to Vista Outdoor's portfolio of outdoor products and shooting sports brands will allow the company to enter the packs, camping equipment and technical apparel categories with a fast-growing brand and provide a foundation for Vista Outdoor to leverage camping category synergies.

"I am excited to welcome the Stone Glacier team into the Vista Outdoor family," said Vista Outdoor Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz. "Stone Glacier is an enthusiast brand that is fast-growing, well-managed and a great cultural fit. Our centers of excellence, brand portfolio and distribution network will support Stone Glacier as they reach their next level of awareness, maturity and growth. Stone Glacier enhances our ability to enter and leverage the camping category, which has exploded in popularity over recent years. The acquisition also further bolsters our reputation as the acquirer of choice in the outdoor industry."

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, recently announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2022 ended October 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights Were: Net sales were $70.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with net sales of $79.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, reflecting a decrease in traditional channel net sales, offset by increased e-commerce channel net sales. On a two-year basis, net sales grew 48.2% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting growth in the traditional sales channel of 9.8%, and growth in the e-commerce channel of 228.9%; Gross margin of 46.7% was a decrease of 20 basis points from the comparable quarter last year; Net income was $4.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter last year; and Adjusted EBITDAS was $11.7 million, or 16.5% of net sales, compared with $15.8 million, or 19.9% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.

Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During our second fiscal quarter, our e-commerce net sales grew nearly 5% year over year, and over 228% on a two-year basis, including a meaningful increase in our direct-to-consumer business. While our total net sales declined in the quarter, we believe this primarily reflects the timing of orders from our traditional channel customers. In our second quarter last year, certain customers increased their orders to address depleted inventories following COVID-related closures. This year, many of our largest customers indicated that they accelerated their orders into our first quarter to mitigate supply chain concerns. As a result, we view our six-month performance as a more meaningful comparison. In the first half of fiscal 2022, we delivered net sales growth of 1.5% versus the year ago period, and net sales growth of over 62% versus the first half of fiscal 2020, reflecting our dedication to building authentic, lifestyle brands that help consumers make the most out of the moments that matter. We believe our ability to successfully navigate supply chain challenges, provide our retail customers with brands that resonate with their customers, and lead with innovation, continues to position us to achieve our fiscal 2022 and longer-term strategic objectives."

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), one of the nation's oldest firearms manufacturers, recently announced that it is moving its headquarters and significant elements of its operations to Maryville, Tennessee in 2023. Smith & Wesson has been based in Springfield, Massachusetts since the company was incorporated in 1852.

Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative." He specifically cited legislation recently proposed in Massachusetts that, if enacted, would prohibit the company from manufacturing certain firearms in the state. "These bills would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing firearms that are legal in almost every state in America and that are safely used by tens of millions of law-abiding citizens every day exercising their Constitutional 2ndAmendment rights, protecting themselves and their families, and enjoying the shooting sports. While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60% of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson."

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) recently announced that for the third quarter of 2021 the Company reported net sales of $178.2 million and diluted earnings of $1.98 per share, compared with net sales of $145.7 million and diluted earnings of $1.39 per share in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended October 2, 2021, net sales were $562.7 million and diluted earnings were $6.64 per share. For the corresponding period in 2020, net sales were $399.6 million and diluted earnings were $3.31 per share.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 79¢ per share for the third quarter for stockholders of record as of November 15, 2021, payable on November 30, 2021. This dividend varies every quarter because the Company pays a percentage of earnings rather than a fixed amount per share. This dividend is approximately 40% of net income.

