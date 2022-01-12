CHICKEN SALAD CHICK UNVEILS NEWEST RESTAURANT IN CHARLOTTE AREA

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued string of developments in the greater Charlotte area with its newest restaurant in Steele Creek, NC. Kicking off the brand's greater expansion plans in the state, the Steele Creek restaurant joins an array of eight locations throughout North Carolina. Located at 2114 Freeman Park Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Steele Creek will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, January 19, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, Jan. 19 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, Jan. 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick Water Bottle.**

Friday, Jan. 21 – The first 50 guests who purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Wooden Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board. **

Saturday, Jan. 22 – The first 50 guests who purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

The Steele Creek restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Peter and Susan Volk of Ashglen Inc. The Husband-and-wife duo were first introduced to the brand back in 2015 after Susan stumbled upon the Chattanooga restaurant with her mother. She instantly fell in love with the brand's unique concept and recognized the unlimited potential for success. The couple began researching franchising opportunities that same day, and once they relocated to Charlotte decided to take the leap. Today the Volk's plan to utilize their 20+ years in sales and marketing to help better serve their community and tap into Chicken Salad Chick's plethora of growth.

"When I walked into the Chick almost five years ago now, I had no idea I would be walking out as a prospective owner. I was pleasantly surprised by the brand's community-centric values, warm hospitality, and of course delicious food," said Susan Volk. "Once we started our research into franchising with the company, we got to understand the core values of the company and its unwavering support to its franchise owners. A few years later and here we are, opening our first location right in our backyard of Charlotte. We're thrilled to finally introduce our friends and family to the wonderful flavors of Chicken Salad Chick and it's one-of-a-kind dining experience."

Chicken Salad Chick in Steele Creek will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickSteeleCreek

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

