DaVita Teammates Transformed Care for Thousands of Patients in 2021 Company highlights major milestones achieved over the past year

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita today celebrated its teammates (employees) for their contributions that helped improve the lives of kidney patients, advance innovation in kidney care and better serve communities around the world in 2021.

"Adversity like we've seen in the past two years causes some to break and others to have breakthroughs. Despite the challenges, our team united to do what we do best: take great care of our patients while striving to give back to our communities in new and meaningful ways. I'm so proud to work alongside such diverse, purpose-driven individuals," DaVita CEO Javier Rodriguez said.

Moving forward, DaVita remains centered on strengthening its capabilities and setting itself apart as a comprehensive kidney care provider.

"From helping patients and physicians better manage kidney disease to fueling innovation that improves transplantation, we continue setting the standard for comprehensive kidney care in 2022 and beyond," Rodriguez added.

To learn more about DaVita and its commitment to transforming kidney care for patients around the globe, visit DaVita.com/About.

Improving the lives of patients

U.S. teammates administered approximately 217,000 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, thanks to state and federal vaccine allocations to the dialysis community.

DaVita International produced industry-leading COVID-19 dialysis patient vaccination rates, including 92% in Germany , 98% in Portugal , 96% in Saudi Arabia and 98% in Malaysia .

DaVita Clinical Research study helped provide further evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations help protect at-risk dialysis patients.

More than 30,000 DaVita patients received convenient home dialysis. This was the first year more than 15% of DaVita patients with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) treated at home.

DaVita extended the benefits of integrated care to nearly 20,000 new patients.

More than 7,500 DaVita patients received a kidney transplant—an estimated increase of 3% from the previous year.

More than 28,000 people participated in a Kidney Smart ® class—a record-setting year of engagement for the kidney disease education program.

DaVita exceeded patients' expectations, receiving a Net Promoter Score of 60. A Net Promoter Score of 50 is considered "excellent."

Advancing innovation in kidney care

DaVita Venture Group invested in innovations that have the potential to transform kidney care, including:

Thanks to engaged kidney doctors and care teams working within DaVita Integrated Kidney Care's (DaVita IKC) innovative model of care, DaVita IKC patients avoided more than 10,000 days in the hospital.

DaVita IKC launched innovative new value-based care programs with health plans, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota , to address the holistic kidney health needs of patients with CKD and ESKD.

80% of DaVita patients live within 10 miles of a DaVita Home program—a tremendous advancement in making home dialysis more accessible.

®, a telehealth platform for home dialysis patients, to help create community and belonging while treating at home. DaVita launched virtual support groups through DaVita Care Connect, a telehealth platform for home dialysis patients, to help create community and belonging while treating at home.

Better serving communities around the world

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,822 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 333 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

