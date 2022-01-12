FSLR Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies First Solar, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSLR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired First Solar securities between February 22, 2019 and February 20, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fslr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements. Specifically, Defendants willfully or recklessly made and/or caused the Company to make false and misleading statements that failed to disclose that: (1) the Series 6 module was grossly underperforming and was unable to hit its wattage targets; (2) when the units installed at the Project Development sites were unable to produce the contractually mandated wattage target, additional units needed to be installed - an additional cost borne by the Company; (3) when additional Series 6 units had to be installed at Project Development sites to compensate for the insufficient and inconsistent wattage, rather than properly charging the costs of the additional Series 6 units to the Modules segment, the Company instead improperly booked the cost of the additional units to the Systems segment; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fslr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in First Solar you have until March 8, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

