InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Incontinence Product (CCT-4562)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved incontinence product to prevent users from sitting in their waste while resting in bed," said an inventor, from Hillsboro, Ohio, "so I invented the SANI-GUARD PROTECTOR. My design provides added peace of mind and it could improve personal hygiene and cleanliness."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention offers a viable alternative to traditional adult diapers or pads. In doing so, it helps to store & draw waste away from the user's skin. As a result, it enhances comfort and sanitation and it helps to prevent leaks, odors and stains. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes and elderly and incontinent individuals at home. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4562, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp