New myQ Garage Master Docuseries Inspires Homeowners to Get Creative With Their Garage Space In 2022 Viewers have a chance to win a new myQ Smart Garage Door Opener

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myQ® is looking to change the way people see their garage with the Garage Master docuseries that reveals unique ways everyday people are transforming their garage into a space where they can pursue their passions. Through an ethereal, fly-on-the-wall style of filming, the six-episode series transports viewers into a new reality that opens the door, literally and figuratively, to fresh and exciting possibilities via the garage. The first three episodes are now available to watch at myq.com/garagemaster, with the second three episodes coming soon in February.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9005551-myq-garage-master-docuseries/

"For most people, the garage is an underutilized space. Yet, we've seen a growing movement among homeowners wanting to make their garage more functional. A shift that has really taken hold during the pandemic," said Steve Swanson, Director of Brand & Creative for Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions with its myQ® smart technology and LiftMaster® and Chamberlain ® garage door opener brands. "Sure, you can store your car or your junk in the garage. But our Garage Masters have shown us that this is untapped bonus space just waiting to be transformed. We want to inspire homeowners to change how they see the garage and turn it into a place to explore a passion, gather with community, or bootstrap a business. We could all use a little inspiration these days. Why not start with the garage?"

Featuring six episodes, the docuseries highlights individuals or "Garage Masters" who have transformed their garage into a smart space where they can foster their passions and hobbies.

Episode 1: Berm Peak, Seth Alvo - See how one mountain biker's journey begins in the garage.

Episode 2: Wood Whisperer, Marc Spagnuolo - Check out how Marc went from biotech to furniture maker with the help of his garage.

Episode 3: The GarBar, John Garbarino – Watch how he converted his garage into an iconic neighborhood watering hole that started a secret New Jersey bar scene.

Episode 4 (Coming Feb 2): Ashley Marie Soaps, Ashley Marie – See how she transformed her garage into a space she could create handmade soap and skin care the old-fashioned way

Episode 5 (Coming Feb 9): Invisible Creatures, Don and Ryan Clark – Imagine a space where creativity lives, and it would be Don and Ryan's Garage.

Episode 6 (Coming Feb 16): Garage Gym Reviews, Cooper Mitchell – Get pumped when you see how Cooper turned his garage into the ultimate home gym.

To kick off the launch of the new docuseries, myQ is giving away a new myQ Smart Garage Door Opener to three lucky winners. To enter to win, become a follower of @myQConnect and post a picture of how you use your garage with hashtag #myQGarageMaster on Facebook and Instagram between Jan. 12 and Feb. 28. Rules and regulations apply.

About myQ Smart Access

myQ technology enables products to seamlessly work together to provide reliable, secure access management solutions that solve for everyday access needs across common entry points to homes, communities, businesses and beyond. It's a powerful platform that empowers people, businesses and partners with the knowledge to do more and the control to make it happen, anytime from anywhere. Follow myQ on Facebook and Instagram.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart ecosystem, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE myQ