Nuvo Group and Unified Women's Healthcare Announce Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Introduce a Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Platform Across Affiliate Care Centers Early-stage collaboration makes Unified Women's Healthcare the nation's largest single-specialty physician practice management company to bring its medical affiliates remote fetal monitoring surveillance, most commonly conducted as non-stress tests (NSTs), utilizing the INVU™ platform, intending to improve patient and provider experiences and outcomes

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group—a private company commercializing INVU by Nuvo™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring platform—announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Unified Women's Healthcare ("Unified"), the largest, diversified physician practice management company dedicated solely to women in the United States. Unified provides comprehensive, tech-enabled business services to over 2,500 providers across nearly 900 locations in 19 states and Toronto, Canada. Providers affiliated with the Unified network care for more than three million women each year and are responsible for nearly one in every 23 births in the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/Nuvo Group)

The partnership will begin with a pilot at Genesis OBGYN, PLC ("Genesis"), an affiliated medical practice of Unified, by shifting medically necessary NSTs to home-based, remote monitoring using INVU™ rather than conducting traditional monitoring in an outpatient clinic setting. Providers will be able to prescribe INVU to expectant mothers, who will wear the sensor band during virtual visits with their physicians. During these visits, a live reading allows the expectant mother to access simplified data and insights via the paired INVU app, while the provider receives NST readings comparable to deeper fetal surveillance that OBGYNs are accustomed to receiving during in-office procedures. Going forward, Genesis will be able to safely allocate a portion of scheduled appointments to virtual visits to help accommodate the daily lives of busy expectant mothers and enable them to adhere to prescribed care.

"There are nearly 100,000 pregnancies in Arizona each year, keeping Genesis very busy attending to the needs of expectant mothers," says Chris Sullivan, MD, Maternal Fetal Medicine specialist at Genesis OBGYN and Medical Director of Unified. "By working with Nuvo, we will be able to better serve our patients by offering them convenient, remote pregnancy monitoring solutions while simultaneously alleviating in-office burden on our healthcare provider team."

Under the agreement, Unified intends to pilot the INVU platform to better manage at-risk pregnancies through the combined power of Unified's affiliates' advanced care delivery practices and scale and Nuvo's best-of-breed remote pregnancy monitoring platform. The goal, even within the pilot, is that remote and increased access to care will improve critical pain points for Genesis and its patients, such as better adherence to care protocols, improved throughput and capacity within provider practices, and overall improved patient and provider experience.

"It is an honor to collaborate with Unified to be able to extend the use of INVU's technology to more expectant mothers than ever before," says Kelly Londy, CEO of Nuvo Group. "As we continue our work to reinvent pregnancy care for the 21st century, we are focused on finding like-minded partners such as Unified who work on behalf of its affiliated medical practices to adopt better pregnancy care protocols at leading healthcare facilities throughout the United States."

"We're excited to partner with Nuvo to integrate their remote monitoring platform into our sophisticated maternal-fetal offerings," says Jack Feltz MD, Chief Medical Executive Officer of Unified. "This expanded collaboration will help strengthen Unified's leadership position amongst payers and maximize value-based care delivery by offering new tools and programs that have the potential to unlock savings and improve outcomes for all stakeholders."

After the Genesis pilot is complete and its goals are met, Unified and Nuvo intend to work together to integrate the INVU platform into Unified's network of medical affiliate care centers across the United States.

About Nuvo Group

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nuvo Group Ltd. ("Nuvo") is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform have been awarded a number of industry recognitions, including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights' Digital Health 150 (2020), and MedTech Innovator's Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world's leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com.

About Unified Women's Healthcare

Unified Women's Healthcare is a diversified women's health company focused on providing a better experience for patients, for the people who care for them and for the people and organizations who pay for that care. To support its vision of providing women with the best healthcare in the world, Unified provides innovative business support and technology to over 2,500 providers across North America. Unified has expanded beyond its leading OB-GYN management services platform to include reproductive healthcare services through its strategic partnership with CCRM Fertility, and the advancement of high-risk maternity care management services, with its acquisition of Lucina. As a physician-led company, Unified seeks innovative ways to preserve clinical autonomy, alleviate business and regulatory burdens of running a practice, and empower physicians to make the greatest impact on transforming women's healthcare for their patients. To learn more, please visit unifiedhc.com .

About Genesis OBGYN

Genesis OBGYN (Genesis) is a large and well-known women's healthcare group, caring for patients across Southern Arizona. The group includes more than 50 highly skilled, caring and dedicated providers trained in all aspects of women's healthcare.

Established in January 2008, Genesis is led by a well-integrated group of accomplished physicians providing the highest quality medical care in their respective communities. Patient Care Centers are in Tucson, Scottsdale, Sierra Vista, Willcox, Oro Valley and Sahuarita. As a premier practice group in its region, Genesis affiliated providers deliver approximately 43% of newborns in Pima County, Arizona, and provides OBGYN services in all 4 major hospitals in Tucson. Genesis also maintains an imaging and Women's Diagnostic Ultrasound Unit, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Unit, as well as a board certified Urogynecologist to complement its traditional women's healthcare services. To learn more, please visit genesisobgyn.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nuvo Group