Qualis named Preferred Vendor by National Partnership for Healthcare & Hospice Innovation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualis is proud to announce its selection as a Preferred Vendor by the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI).

"I am honored for the selection and to partner with this mission-driven organization. We believe the DME service is a direct reflection of our hospice partners and everything we do at Qualis impacts the end-of-life experience for the patient, their loved ones, and the hospice team. This core belief drives our team to provide the best possible service to our hospice partners; and we are excited to expand the reach of our service to NPHI and its members," said Qualis CEO, Jared Kelley.

Qualis provides Intelligent DME Solutions®; from industry leading software to time-saving managed services. Qualis promotes DME vendor choice by utilizing a proven nationwide network of DME providers, solves challenges related to service and equipment availability, and generates alignment around your DME priorities.

"We've had an opportunity to partner with Qualis and they've done a great job in coming alongside, being like-minded; having the same commitment to quality that we want and helping to ensure that within our entire vendor network for all of our DME and supplies. It's been a great benefit for our patients and families. Qualis has been a real partner for us," said Northstar Community Care EVP and COO, Patrick Miller.

NPHI is a collaborative of not-for-profit, community-integrated, hospice and palliative care providers from across the country who are driven by the needs of their patients and families, who set the bar for innovation.

"NPHI members are committed to improving upon current best practices in hospice delivery and applying hospice principles throughout the care continuum," said Carole Fisher, NPHI President. "NPHI is distinguished through our innovative partnerships, and we are excited to be able to offer every member access to this unique resource."

About the National Partnership for Healthcare & Hospice Innovation

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a collaborative of 75+ not-for-profit, community-integrated, advanced illness, and hospice providers from across the United States who play a unique role as a crucial safety net for the sickest, most vulnerable patients in the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.hospiceinnovations.org

About Qualis

Formed in 2005, Qualis is the nation's first DME management company that enables hospices to improve DME costs and optimize DME utilization to provide the best patient experience. In addition to managing DME vendors, Qualis acts as a single source software to manage contracts, consolidate invoices, order, and track DME deliveries. The result is a partner focused on improving patient care, lowering costs, and providing effective management tools. Learn more at Qualis.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Qualis