Sungrow Wins PV Magazine Award 2021 in the Inverter Category for its SG350HX

MUNICH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced that it won the prestigious PV Magazine Award 2021 for its flagship 1500V SG350HX PV inverter. As the only inverter company has given the honor this year, Sungrow stands out as a prominent industry leader innovating towards carbon neutrality.

With PV Magazine being one of the most read industry platforms in Europe, this award is widely recognized. Sungrow sees this award assigned by a representative expert jury for the solar industry as an already qualifying appreciation for their next European string inverter product.

"The SG350HX features a maximum output power of 352 kW, unlocking a new era of string inverters surpassing 300 kW. It guarantees an incomparable return on investment for stakeholders while ensuring compatibility with large-format modules and tracking systems, as well as leading in safety," commented an industry peer.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd)

"We're proud to begin a new journey with the internationally acclaimed award from PV Magazine. As the most bankable inverter brand in the world, Sungrow embeds innovation and sustainability across everything we do and applies our wealth of expertise and skills to deliver customers' solutions that are competitive and resilient," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow.

The product team behind SG350HX is already looking forward to the PV Magazine Award Virtual Ceremony, taking place on Thursday 3rd February 2022.

Since March 2021, the awarded inverter SG350HX has been available in numerous countries. The first group of PV projects installed with SG350HX has recently been grid-connected in China. The Company's flagship 352kW product is expected to be one of the most popular PV inverters in 2022.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

