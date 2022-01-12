Team SI Launches Lapero, a New Subsidiary Website Development Company Specializing in Technical Consulting and Software as a Service

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team SI, a nationally recognized, data-driven consulting firm and tech incubator, announces the launch of its new subsidiary technology company Lapero. Specializing in professional website development, UI design, tech consulting and software as a service (SaaS), Lapero was established as its own company to accommodate the internationally award-winning web development team's innovative growth within the industry.

"Over the last four years, our award-winning web development team has seen an unprecedented amount of growth launching hundreds of websites, mobile apps, custom web applications, as well as a scalable SaaS platform," said Tim Whitley, CEO and chief innovation officer of the MHP/Team SI Family of Companies. "Due to this tremendous growth and expertise, we're excited to announce Lapero as a new company under our family of companies as we continue to position ourselves for new opportunities and services."

Lapero is led by Alex Hood, CEO/president of Lapero and chief technology officer of the MHP/Team SI Family of Companies, along with Kristin Chacko, vice president of operations of Lapero. Under Whitley's leadership, Hood and Chacko work closely together to advance the company's mission of designing and developing innovative strategies and solutions for a digital-first world.

"As web developers, we understand that websites, apps and SaaS platforms serve a crucial operational role in every organization well beyond a marketing function," said Hood. "We also know that there are companies that already have in-house teams, which is why we have modeled our services in a way where our team can help bolster on talent or provide strategic technical consulting to in-house teams to help them understand platforms like .NET, Magento, Sitefinity, WordPress and more. Transformative technology services like these are how we provide innovative tech strategies that help our clients achieve business goals and translate to award-winning success."

Based in Tampa, FL., Lapero specializes in SaaS offering state-of-the-art web development, website consulting services, technology solutions, UX research, UI design and technical consulting services to its clients across the country. The internationally award-winning web development team has provided its services throughout several different industries including government, agriculture, travel and tourism, healthcare, ecommerce, legal, retail, banking and education. For more information on Lapero and its offerings, visit Lapero.io .

About Lapero

