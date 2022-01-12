SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to TINT's State of User-Generated Content (UGC) 2022 report, 91% of consumers say they are more likely to share content about a brand if they see the brand re-sharing customer content. Trust and authenticity are imperative for brands to connect with today's consumers.

TINT's State of User-Generated Content 2022 Report is here.

TINT's State of User-Generated Content 2022 Report: UGC and Engagement ROI Central to Marketing Strategies This Year

As part of their research, TINT surveyed over 1,000 respondents, including 500 marketers, to identify existing trends and their potential impact on the future of marketing. The report identifies 7 prominent marketing themes:

Engagement vs ROI

Team growing pains

The untapped potential of User-Generated Content

Strengthening recruiting and employee engagement with Employee-Generated Content

Effectively embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion

The power of visual content

The rise of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse(s)

"We are excited to present our annual 2022 State of User-Generated Content report. This year's report explores the ways that brands connect with their communities, the impact of content across the entire customer journey and experience, how organizations interact with their employees, and strategies for 2022 and beyond." said Sameer Kamat, CEO of TINT.

TINT's survey also included 500 consumers to cross-reference data and uncover how brands can better align strategies with buyer expectations.

The survey revealed:

Trend #1: Personalized Shopping Experiences - 72% of consumers believe that reviews and testimonials submitted by customers are more credible than the brand talking about their products.

Trend #2: Connecting More with Brands - 73% of consumers agree that they wish more brands would run contests or giveaways.

Trend #3: Consumers Care About DEI - 65% of consumers agree that it's important to them to see brands channeling diversity in their brand.

Trend #4: Social Media Starts Brand Relationships - consumers are nearly 3x more likely to engage with a brand's social media content than any other type of media they create.

Trend #5: The Informed Consumer - 78% of consumers feel that they can tell when a brand is advertising to them.

Get the full State of User-Generated Content report, case studies, and strategies for 2022 here .

About TINT

TINT is the world's most powerful and trusted User-Generated Content platform to tell your story through the voices of fans, customers, guests, and employees. Driven by the mission of displaying content made by real people for real people, TINT works with over 5,000 brands in 173 countries and across every category, empowering them to create authentic experiences to strategically engage consumers, convert sales, build trust, and inspire action at every step of the customer journey.

To learn more, visit http://www.tintup.com/

Contact:

Shriya Dayal

Customer Marketing & Communications, TINT

shriya.dayal@tintup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TINT