Boston Hemp: Hemp Study Shows Benefits Protecting Against Covid-19

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study in the hemp and cannabis industry has demonstrated amazing results on behalf of the hemp plant, regarding COVID-19. Hemp compounds have been shown to prevent the virus from penetrating healthy human cells, according to a publication released on the Journal of Nature Products.

Two compounds within the plant were recognized during a routine chemical screening effort as having tremendous potential to fight against coronavirus, according to numerous researchers from Oregon State University. These two cannabinoids are cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA). In this study, the hemp cannabinoids bound to spike proteins found on the virus and immediately blocked the pathogen commonly found to infect humans. The researchers took time to test the cannabinoids' effects against both alpha and beta variants of COVID-19 in the University lab with successful results. Though CBGA and CBDA were the most successful hemp derivatives, the research also found seven other cannabinoids bound to the spike protein with positive results. These included CBNA, CBG, CBN, Delta-8 THC, CBD, CBC, and CBDV, all which are contained within the hemp flower from Boston Hemp. This is groundbreaking news with encouraging benefits on the once stigmatized industry.

Hemp has been used for centuries as a source of fiber and food, but is now being used in lotions, cosmetics and dietary supplements by companies like Boston Hemp Inc. In uncertain times with a world pandemic, Boston Hemp has sustained substantial growth, and research like this is sure to catapult companies in the industry like theirs to paramount levels. The discovery of these emerging cannabinoids, paired with research like that being tested at OSU, is sure to bring the benefits of hemp as a natural, or even organic, home remedy. "Orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, isolated or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2" (COVID-19), said Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State's Global Hemp Innovation Center.

