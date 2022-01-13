DEATH WISH COFFEE CO. LAUNCHES COFFEE NOTES WITH BAND HALESTORM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Death Wish Coffee Co., the makers of the World's Strongest Coffee, today released "Coffee Notes," an iconic unplugged and unscripted performance that features Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Grammy-winning hard rock band Halestorm.

The 30-minute video, directed by Rob Fenn, is hosted on the Death Wish Coffee website and gives an exclusive look at Halestorm performing some of their hit songs, including their most recent #1 rock single "Back From The Dead," RIAA-certified Platinum song "I Miss The Misery," and more, as well as a stirring solo performance of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" by Lzzy on piano. The performance also includes special anecdotes and stories about Lzzy and Joe's experiences in the music industry and the meaning behind some of their biggest songs.

Fans who access the video will be automatically entered into a giveaway to win a signed Epiphone EJ-200ce guitar by Lzzy and Joe. Lzzy was recently announced as Gibson's first female ambassador in July 2021, joining the likes of Slash, Jerry Cantrell, Jared James Nichols and Dave Mustaine, amongst others.

"We're thrilled to release Coffee Notes featuring the amazing band Halestorm to kick off our 10-year brand anniversary as this is exactly the kind of artist-celebrated content that we want to offer our devoted Death Wish Coffee fans," said Mike Pilkington, CEO of Death Wish Coffee Co. "Halestorm is the perfect collaboration for Coffee Notes to celebrate our rockstar anniversary with real rockstars. We are proud to give our customers this exclusive experience and the chance to win a signed guitar as a thank you to their undying loyalty."

The launch of Coffee Notes is the latest creative collaboration from Death Wish Coffee for its community of loyal fans, who flock to the brand's highly caffeinated and boldly flavored roasts and ready-to-drink lattes. Trademarked as the World's Strongest Coffee, Death Wish Coffee is sourced from the highest-quality coffee beans in the world and roasted to deep, never-bitter perfection. The brand boasts a Dark Roast as well as a Medium Roast, which debuted in 2021, along with collectible mugs and merchandise.

For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co. and Coffee Notes, visit https://www.deathwishcoffee.com/pages/coffee-notes.

ABOUT DEATH WISH COFFEE CO.

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea for the World's Strongest Coffee to life in 2012—seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world's best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now Amazon's #1 "Most Wished For" coffee and can be found in over 16,000 stores nationwide. Death Wish Coffee Company is committed to sustainability, and our Dark Roast, Medium Roast and Valhalla Java coffees are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit www.deathwishcoffee.com.

ABOUT HALESTORM

Grammy-Award winning band Halestorm has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Currently at work on their as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2018's Vicious, the band recently gave fans a sneak peek with the first single, "Back From The Dead," which went to #1 at Rock Radio and which Rolling Stone called "a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles." Vicious earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song "Uncomfortable," the band's fourth #1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name Halestorm "Rock Artist of the Decade" in 2019. Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bass player Josh Smith, Halestorm's music has surpassed a billion streams, and the band has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper, and Joan Jett.

ABOUT ROB FENN

"Photographer, filmmaker, vegan chef, animal sanctuary owner & operator, entrepreneur, day dreamer and more" would be the run on sentence that is the attempt to describe Rob Fenn. Taylor Momsen describes him as "The VISUAL SOUL of ROCK and ROLL". Others may say insane, crazy or both. However, one thing is for sure-Fenn's journey has been interesting to say the least. Learn more at www.RobFenn.com.

