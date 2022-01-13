The Effective Presenter: New Book Launch Offers Revolutionary Insight for Professionals Everywhere!

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "Everything in life is a presentation and those who can communicate, will illuminate."

Turn hesitation and nervousness into confidence and success. The Effective Presenter contains the key insights and strategies that simplify workplace communication while captivating your audience. Instead of feeling nervous, overwhelmed, and scattered, imagine feeling energized, excited, and enthusiastic about your next presentation. Stop viewing speaking occasions as a burden and approach them as an opportunity to shine and maximize your value!

Achieve your goals

Imagine yourself about to step in front of an audience. Instead of second guessing yourself and hoping that you've included everything pertinent or that others will be pleased with your presentation, you're calm and confident knowing that you've considered all aspects of your presentation. You haven't left anything to chance. Experience the gratification of submitting a valuable project or proposal that has met every criterion, knowing that you've nailed the expectation, versus the feeling of crossing your fingers and simply hoping for the best.

The Effective Presenter will boost your confidence and equip you with the tools, skills, and strategies to deliver your message with maximum impact.

The score

The Effective Presenter has been methodically designed to be the most practical and effective professional communication resource available. The lessons and insights contained within have been utilized worldwide by industry leaders and interns alike. Author, Ryan J. Warriner, has infused this playbook with over a decade of professional speaking experience in addition to cutting edge research and data. Centering around a proprietary presentation framework, Warriner's book outlines the complete formula, step by step, to prepare, design, and deliver an effective professional presentation. This framework has been proven to ensure the presenter has afforded themselves the highest probability of success, in any circumstance.

Expertise of the author

Ryan J. Warriner is a Professor of Communication, Executive Coach, as well as a published author of the revolutionary new book, The Effective Presenter: The Winning Formula for Business Communication. Additionally, he is the host of the Professionally Speaking Podcast, has written dozens of articles for Thrive Global, and worked with more than 75 organizations of all sizes. With over a decade of professional communication experience and expertise, he has mastered the science of optimum communication, strategic direction planning, and powerfully effective presentations.

A life changing gift for a friend or colleague, order your copy on Amazon today.

