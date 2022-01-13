HealthLynked Updates its Covid-19 Tracker Application to Include Omicron Variant Cases

NAPLES, FL, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect doctors, patients, and medical data, today announced the launch of its updated COVID-19 Tracker Application (App) to include confirmed cases of the Omicron variant as reported by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The HealthLynked COVID-19 Tracker Application was first released on the Apple App Store in March 2020 at the height of the pandemic. The updated App will now include confirmed cases of the Omicron variant as reported by the CDC and local state health departments, while continuing to track COVID-19 cases and global statistics. Other features of the App will remain in place, including, real-time chat and updates from the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The updated COVID-19 Tracker App is essential now that the Omicron variant is spreading more rapidly than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Delta variant. Concerns about children returning to schools, the evolving guidelines for vaccines for children and vaccine boosters make this update even more important to educate our users about new cases so that they are better informed to make decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones."

About COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The Omicron variant was first detected on November 11, 2021, in Botswana, South Africa, and on December 1, 2021, the U.S. confirmed its first case of the variant. The rapidly spreading Omicron variant is now the dominant Covid strain in the U.S., representing 73% of sequenced cases, according to data published by CDC. The CDC estimates it makes up more than 90% of cases in portions of the Northwest, South, Southeast, and Northeast United States. The CDC has reported 59,521,277 total COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days, ending January 10, 2022, with a total of 834,077 deaths. Cases of the Omicron variant are expected to peak in the U.S. in January 2022.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contacts:

Lisa Fortuna or Josh Carroll

HLYK@alpha-ir.com

(978) 518-7120

Other Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com

(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

