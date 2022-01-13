HORVATH & TREMBLAY OPENS SECOND PREMIER FLORIDA OFFICE IN FORT LAUDERDALE New location expands services for investors looking to place capital or sell property in the Florida marketplace.

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horvath & Tremblay, one of the most active and successful Investment Real Estate Brokerage firms in the U.S. has opened a new office in Fort Lauderdale. The new location is a key milestone in an overall strategic growth plan for the company, and follows the successful opening of the firm's Miami, FL and Saddle Brook, NJ offices, in January 2021.

Located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale's flourishing business district, the firm's new office is the second led by Managing Director, Kirk Felici, who has more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience. "This market is growing at an incredible rate and abounds with opportunity," said Felici. "Our sustained growth over the last year in this region reinforced the need for an additional office that will expand our reach as we continue to increase our salesforce in the Southeast."

In the past 5+ years, Horvath and Tremblay has closed more than $7.0 billion of Investment Real Estate transactions in over 44 states, quickly emerging as a top ranked industry-leading firm in the nation. "This is a natural progression for our firm, and one that's important to our clients' continued success" said Todd Tremblay, Executive Vice President of Horvath & Tremblay. "As the Florida market continues to grow, we'll ensure our clients have the resources and services they need to achieve their investment goals."

Horvath & Tremblay is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a total of eight offices across the nation. The new office is located at 200 E Las Olas Boulevard – Suite 2020 Fort Lauderdale, FL.

