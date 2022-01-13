IAC Group Commits to Reducing Carbon Emissions by 50 Percent by 2030, Achieving Net-Zero by 2050

Joining the UN Global Compact and Better Buildings, Better Plants, IAC commits to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Automotive Components Group (IAC Group), a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, has established global targets for sustainability improvements with a commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and decreasing carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030. The company will work to achieve these objectives by focusing on increasing renewable energy use, improving energy efficiency at all its locations, expanding engineering efforts for the vehicle electrification market, improving recyclability and lighter weight products, and heightening sustainability requirements for its suppliers.

"IAC Group is committed to creating sustainable opportunities in every aspect of our global operations, and this commitment is an integral aspect of product design, our processes, and the services we provide to the customer," said David Prystash, CEO of IAC Group. "We strive to reduce our environmental impact across our corporate footprint and are committed to doing our part to make our world more sustainable, both now and in the future."

The company also joined the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, which encourages businesses to adopt sustainable and socially responsible practices in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption and establish a culture of integrity, meet fundamental responsibilities and set a standard of good values and principles that guide every aspect of the business.

In addition, IAC Group continued its commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices through a series of internal initiatives in 2021, including sustainability-focused Kaizen projects at all locations and the launching of site sustainability committees.

The company's previous efforts had already resulted in a silver rating from EcoVadis as well as significant sustainability improvements, including:

14 percent reduction in energy usage

28 percent reduction in landfill shipments

20 percent carbon footprint offset

3 million pounds of plastics replaced by natural and bio-based materials

32 million pounds of recycled components used

"IAC Group's commitment to sustainability is embedded in every aspect of our business from product development, purchasing and manufacturing, through logistics and delivery," said Prystash.

Additionally, the company joined the Department of Energy's Better Buildings, Better Plants program – a national partnership initiative to drive significant improvement in energy efficiency across U.S. industry. As part of its membership in the program, IAC Group committed to improve its energy productivity by 25% over 10 years.

For more information regarding IAC Group's sustainability efforts, visit https://www.iacgroup.com/about-iac/iac-and-the-environment/ .

About IAC

Headquartered in Luxembourg, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group is a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, including instrument panels, console systems, door panels, headliners and overhead systems to automakers around the world. Employing nearly 18,000 people, IAC Group is a multi-billion dollar global manufacturing company that operates in 55 locations, including more than 40 manufacturing facilities in 17 countries. For more information, visit www.iacgroup.com.

