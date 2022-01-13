InventHelp Inventor Develops Oral Care Tool for Healthy Gums (ALL-2672)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "People who wear dentures or suffer from gum disease often experience painful gums," said an inventor from Jasper, Ga. "This accessory is designed to alleviate that discomfort and to serve as a preventive measure against gum disease."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed GUM MASSAGER to help relieve gum pain associated with dentures and gum disease. As such, it provides an improved daily oral hygiene regimen that stimulates blood flow to inside and outside of gums to promote better periodontal health. This lightweight, compact tool is also easy to use. Its convenience, effectiveness and affordably price add to its appeal. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta 3 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2672, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp