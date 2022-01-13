InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Retail/Warehouse Machinery Wheels (AVZ-1994)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent machinery from breaking down at work," said an inventor, from Mebane, N.C., "so I invented the JIRO BELT. My design reduces the hassle and damage caused by pieces of wood, shrink wrap and other debris on the floor."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention prevents shrink wrap and other debris from going under machines and getting tangled in the mechanisms. In doing so, it prevents the machines from becoming inoperable and it reduces the risk of damage, machine breakdowns and associated costs. It also increases efficiency and safety and it helps to prevent the center of gravity from shifting and causing the operator to panic. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use. Additionally, it is ideal for warehouses, large department stores, large home centers, home improvement stores, supermarkets, supercenters and big-box stores.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVZ-1994, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp