IONOMR INNOVATIONS SELECTED FOR CLEANTECH GROUP'S 2022 GLOBAL CLEANTECH 100 LIST OF COMPANIES COMMITTED TO TAKING ACTION ON THE CLIMATE CRISIS

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ionomr Innovations, developer and manufacturer of the world's most advanced ion exchange membrane and polymer solutions for the hydrogen economy including fuel cells, hydrogen production, carbon utilization and advanced energy storage, has been named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company by Cleantech Group.

Selected from among more than 10,000 entrepreneurs, the 100 chosen for the list represent the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to deliver solutions that will take the world from commitments to actions in the sprint to net zero. This is the 13th edition of the widely respected annual guide. This year's list included entries from 94 countries. The sectors covered include Agriculture & Food, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Power, Materials & Chemicals, Resources & Environment and Transportation & Logistics.

"We're delighted with the on-going recognition we have received for the ground-breaking innovations Ionomr is bringing to market with our advanced ion exchange membrane and polymer materials," said Bill Haberlin, CEO of Ionomr Innovations. "Ionomr's superior materials make more efficient, cost competitive solutions possible, including eliminating expensive precious metal requirements from hydrogen production and CO 2 electrolysis, and supporting higher temperature recyclable fuel cell solutions."

The Global Cleantech 100 list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgements from nominations and insight from a global, 85-member Expert Panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the Expert Panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb.

"We have the science and ingenuity to solve most of the issues and there is the investment capital, in both private and public markets, to propel a three-decade transformation, to net zero," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "The 2022 Global Cleantech 100 companies show this in spades. What they, and hundred others like them, now need is braver regulators, policy makers and procurement departments, to enable such solutions to scale and go down their different cost curves much faster than the current trajectories."

About Cleantech Group

At Cleantech Group, we provide research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. We bring clients access to the trends, companies and people shaping the future and the customized advice and support businesses need to engage external innovation. Industries are undergoing definitive transitions toward a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient industrial future. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, our services bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem, the support they need to thrive in this fast-arriving and uncertain future. The company was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco with people based in London, Paris and Boston.

About Ionomr Innovations

Ionomr is advancing the development and manufacturing of ion-exchange membranes and polymers for the hydrogen economy. Ionomr's Pemion® and Aemion® technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages for fuel cells, hydrogen production, carbon utilization, and advanced energy storage. Leveraging technology developed at Simon Fraser University, Ionomr was founded in 2018, and employs 31 professionals at its research and manufacturing facilities in Vancouver, Canada. Ionomr was also recently selected to join the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers, which brings together 100 companies from around the world that are pioneering break-through technologies and innovations aimed at tackling critical global discussions. For more information about how Ionomr is helping to advance the clean energy economy, visit www.ionomr.com.

