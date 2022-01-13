ParmCrisps® Launches New "Unsinfully Good" Brand Campaign

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParmCrisps®, the artisan-crafted, crunchy crisps made from 100% real cheese, recently debuted their new, "Unsinfully Good" brand campaign. With the intention of making more consumers aware and willing to try ParmCrisps®, the integrated marketing campaign showcases ParmCrisps® as a heavenly, better-for-you snack that provides all the snacking goodness with none of the guilt.

The brand's "Unsinfully Good" campaign is featured across multiple consumer touchpoints including broadcast, via several streaming services, and through a combination of social and digital advertisements. Each brand placement touts ParmCrisps® key benefits as the premier guilt-free, low carb and high protein snack.

To kickstart the ParmCrisps® "Unsinfully Good" campaign, the brand will be taking over "Sin City" during a three-day event, from Feb. 5-7, at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. In an attempt to make Sin City "Unsinfully Good," visitors will have the opportunity to be photographed as a "ParmCrisps® Angel" alongside a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted ParmCrisps® angel wing mural, painted by a local artist, as well as receive ParmCrisps® product samples from the brand's famed ambassadors, the "ParmCrisps® Angels."

"With this new creative communication strategy, we hope to establish a connection with consumers on an emotional level, driving both brand relevance and love; reminding consumers that snacking isn't sinful when eating ParmCrisps, it's almost angelic," said Tracy Garbowski, Vice President of Marketing. "Through our first-ever national media campaign with engaging advertisements, we hope to further accelerate our brand growth, establishing cheese crisps as a category synonymous with ParmCrisps."

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly looking to make better eating choices as part of a healthier lifestyle – especially during snacking occasions – without compromising the same taste experience they crave from traditional carb-filled snacks, like potato chips and crackers. By choosing ParmCrisps® products, consumers are offered an exceptional alternative to carb-filled snacks, with no sacrifice in the taste and flavor variety.

By tapping into the stigma that surrounds snacking, ParmCrisps® strategic advertisements are sure to remind consumers not all snacks are created equal. ParmCrisps® can be consumed free of the guilt that often surrounds between meal cravings, offering nutritional benefits, including low carbs, high protein and zero sugars, as well as simple, quality ingredients. For more information on ParmCrisps® and where to buy, visit https://parmcrisps.com.

About ParmCrisps

ParmCrisps® product starts with 100% real cheese, locally sourced in the USA, by a family-run company that has made cheese the same way for over 150 years. The brand's commitment to quality also extends to other carefully selected premium spice blends and gourmet dry-roasted nuts that make up ParmCrisps®' many flavors and products, including the latest introduction of ParmCrisps® Snack Mix. ParmCrisps® are oven-baked in small batches to ensure consistency, quality and freshness. The cheese crisps' crunchy texture and bold taste make it a craveable snack consumers can't get enough of.

Made simply with only a few, premium ingredients, ParmCrisps® are naturally gluten-free and sugar-free, with low carbs and high-protein to deliver all the snacking goodness without the guilt. Even better, ParmCrisps® contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, ensuring consumers can feel good snacking with every bite.

