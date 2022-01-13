Sikich Elects Nine New Partners

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich recently elected nine new partners across its advisory, audit, tax and technology teams.

"We've demonstrated agility, resilience and strong growth across all pillars of our business, and this talented group of new partners has already demonstrated their leadership by significantly contributing to the success of our organization," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "We are absolutely confident in each new partner's ability to continue driving innovation and growth for our people and our clients – and support the communities in which we live and work. The election to partner is well deserved, we congratulate you all."

Sikich 2022 partner class:

