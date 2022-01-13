SUNDANCE ASCAP MUSIC CAFÉ RETURNS VIRTUALLY TO 2022 SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL WITH ECLECTIC LINEUP INCLUDING PERFORMANCES FROM BRANDY CLARK, JOHN DOE (OF X), EVAN + ZANE, HAYLEY SALES, JORDAN HAWKINS, SHUNGUDZO AND MORE PLUS TOP COMPOSER INTERVIEWS 24th Annual Event Takes Place in Online Sundance Film Festival Village Jan 21-24

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A longtime partner to the Sundance Film Festival, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) returns with the 24th annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café in virtual form for a second year. The Café will present exclusive performances and interviews with ASCAP songwriter and composer members on the festival's enhanced online platform at Festival.Sundance.org, from January 21 to 24 beginning each day at 5PM ET / 3PM MT / 2PM PT.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hosts its 24th annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café in virtual form for a second year. The eclectic lineup includes performances from Brandy Clark, John Doe (Of X), Evan + Zane, Hayley Sales, Jordan Hawkins and Shungudzo plus interviews with top film composers.

The Sundance ASCAP Music Café continues its unflagging commitment to shining a spotlight on the marriage of music and film on January 21 and 22 with exclusive musical performances from a curated selection of noteworthy and emerging talent. On January 23 and 24, viewers can tune in for special ASCAP Screen Time conversations with top ASCAP composers and their collaborators.

The Sundance ASCAP Music Café virtual venue is accessible in the Festival Village portal by creating a free account at https://festival.sundance.org/create-account.

Musical performance guests will include six-time Grammy nominee Brandy Clark; singer-songwriter and co-founder of LA punk band X, John Doe; award-winning actor/singer Evan Rachel Wood and Grammy-nominated guitarist/singer-songwriter Zane Carney as EVAN + ZANE; singer-songwriter and actress Hayley Sales; emerging R&B singer-songwriter Jordan Hawkins and Zimbabwean-American singer-songwriter and record producer Shungudzo.

ASCAP Screen Time, the ASCAP Film and Television team's ongoing interview series about the craft and business of music for screens, will host conversations with Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power composer Sharon Farber and the film's director Nina Menkes; with Neptune Frost co-director/composer/screenwriter Saul Williams and co-director Anisia Uzeyman; with Call Jane composer Isabella "The Machine" Summers and the film's director Phyllis Nagy; and with Cha Cha Real Smooth composers Este Haim (of HAIM) and Christopher Stracey.

"Our long partnership with the Sundance Film Festival continues its mission to showcase the magical relationship between music and film," said Loretta Muñoz, ASCAP Assistant Vice President, Membership. "Every year, we highlight some of our talented ASCAP members and create those special connections for songwriters, composers and filmmakers. Whether in-person or virtual, we offer an intimate space for the discovery of captivating performances and conversations with creators whose music resonates with the Sundance Film Festival audience and beyond."

To view a complete schedule of performances and get to know the Café artists, visit www.ascap.com/sundance2022 . For the latest information on ASCAP events at the Sundance Film Festival, follow ASCAP on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram , and through the event hashtag, #ASCAPMusicCafe.

Music in Film

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival includes many films and audio/visual projects that prominently feature the music of ASCAP's composer and songwriter members. ASCAP composers and foreign affiliates who have scored Festival films and audio/visual projects this year include:

Michael Abels (892), Sharon Farber (Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power), Isabella Summers (Call Jane), Saul Williams (Neptune Frost), Martin Phipps (The Princess), Uno Helmersson (A House Made of Splinters), Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) (Am I OK?), Este Haim (of HAIM) (Cha Cha Real Smooth), Vernon Reid (of Living Colour) (We Need to Talk About Cosby), Chris Stracey (Cha Cha Real Smooth), Rene G. Boscio (Emergency, Chilly & Milly), Katya Mihailova (The Territory, TikTok, Boom.), Alex Somers (FRESH), Evgueni Galperine (Happening), Sacha Galperine (Happening), Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe (Master), Nathan Halpern (Emily the Criminal, Watcher, The Martha Mitchell Effect), Emma Ruth Rundle (Dual), Nicolas Godin (Fire of Love), Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (Living), Chris Ruggiero (The Martha Mitchell Effect), Robert Pycior (The Martha Mitchell Effect), Sharmi Basu (I Didn't See You There), Max Avery Lichtenstein (The Janes), William Ryan Fritch (Jihad Rehab), Zviad Mgebry (Klondike), Mark Bradshaw (You Won't Be Alone), Olivier Alary (Midwives), Johannes Malfatti (Midwives), Irene Buckley (Nothing Compares), Linda Buckley (Nothing Compares), Jimmy LaValle (Something in the Dirt), DeAndre James Allen-Toole (God's Country), Stephen Rennicks (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Shelly Poole (My Old School), Tar Pond (Cosmogony), Wilko Sterke (Three Minutes - A Lengthening), Drum & Lace (Summering), Lemon Guo (Diagnosia), Brandon Stanley (Close Ties to Home Country), Malcolm Parson (IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME), Jasmine Gutierrez (Work), Elu Eboka (You Go Girl!), Matthew J. Serra (Egúngún), Melo-Zed (Precious Hair & Beauty), Stéphane Laporte (Deerwoods Deathtrap), Juan Kleban (Long Line of Ladies), MaineFrame (The Panola Project), Bush Tetras (Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver), Asma Maroof (Sub Eleven Seconds), William Basinski (You've Never Been Completely Honest) and Min He (Meal on the Plate).

This year Sundance is also welcoming back several short films as part of its "From the Collection" series. These short films feature scores from the following ASCAP composers and foreign affiliates:

Kenyatta Beasley (Boneshaker), Hans Appelqvist (The Burden), Topaz Jones (Don't Go Tellin' Your Momma), The Headless Chickens (Kitchen Sink), Joel P West (Short Term 12), Karen Tanaka (Sister), Matt McCormick (The Subconscious Art of Graffiti Removal) and Craig Sengelow (Two Cars, One Night).

For more information on individual ASCAP composers featured in this year's Sundance Film Festival, visit https://www.ascap.com/sundancecomposers2022 .

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 850,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

The Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival has introduced global audiences to some of the most groundbreaking films of the past three decades, including Flee, CODA, Passing, Summer Of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, On The Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, One Child Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, Whiplash, Brooklyn, Precious, The Cove, Little Miss Sunshine, An Inconvenient Truth, Napoleon Dynamite, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Reservoir Dogs and sex, lies, and videotape.

The Festival is a program of the non-profit Sundance Institute. 2022 Festival sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors – Acura, AMC+, Chase Sapphire, Adobe; Leadership Sponsors – Amazon Studios, DIRECTV, DoorDash, Dropbox, Netflix, Omnicom Group, WarnerMedia, XRM Media; Sustaining Sponsors – Aflac, Audible, Canada Goose, Canon U.S.A., Inc., Dell Technologies, IMDbPro, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, Rabbit Hole Bourbon & Rye, Unity Technologies, University of Utah Health, White Claw Hard Seltzer; Media Sponsors – The Atlantic, IndieWire, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Shadow and Act, Variety, Vulture. Sundance Institute recognizes critical support from the State of Utah as Festival Host State. The support of these organizations helps offset the Festival's costs and sustain the Institute's year-round programs for independent artists. sundance.org/festival

ASCAP Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASCAP)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASCAP