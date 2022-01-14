Berger Montague PC Settles on Behalf Individual Investors in the Gina Champion-Cain/ANI Ponzi Scheme---Notice to Investors to Join the Settlement by January 21, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC has settled a lawsuit brought against Chicago Title Co. on behalf of its individual clients who are alleged victims in a more than $400 million Ponzi scheme engineered by Gina Champion-Cain through ANI Development. The case is Allred, et al. v. Chicago Title Company, et al., No. 2021-00007823 (San Diego Sup. Ct.).

Berger Montague PC has reached a settlement on behalf of its individual clients and is notifying other investors who suffered losses of their opportunity to participate in the settlement. The option to join the settlement is available only through January 21, 2022.

If you suffered losses from investments in the ANI liquor license lending program and would like to discuss your participation in the settlement, or have questions concerning your rights or interests, please call or email Berger Montage PC attorneys Benjamin Galdston, bgaldston@bm.net, or Michael Dell'Angelo, mdellangelo@bm.net, or contact us at anisettlement@bm.net or visit our website regarding the ANI Liquor License Lending Fraud. Please contact us no later than January 21, 2022.

Berger Montague PC, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague PC has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades, serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States and has recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

