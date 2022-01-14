DENSO Develops Global Safety Package 3 to Improve Vehicle Sensing

KARIYA, Japan, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced that it has developed Global Safety Package 3*1, an active safety system designed to improve the safety of vehicles by giving them high sensing capability of their surroundings. This product is used in the Hino Ranger, the Lexus NX, and the Toyota Noah and Voxy, which were released in August 2021, October 2021, and January 2022, respectively.

Vision sensor (for Toyota Motor Corporation)

The Global Safety Package uses the combined performance of a millimeter-wave radar sensor and vision sensor to assist the driver in controlling the vehicle safely. The millimeter-wave radar sensor detects the shapes of road objects, such as vehicles and guardrails, while the vision sensor uses a camera to detect the environment ahead of the vehicle. DENSO has developed the third generation of the Global Safety Package.

In order to eliminate road accidents and achieve stress-free mobility, DENSO believes it is important to not only improve safety products in vehicles using cutting-edge technology, but also develop those products at attractive prices so they can benefit more vehicles. Under this philosophy, DENSO developed Global Safety Package 3 to improve its active safety and driver assistance performance while reducing product size and cost.

Millimeter-wave radar sensor

Product features

With a wider detection angle, longer detection range, and improved speed resolution*2, this product helps avoid collisions at intersections, whether with other vehicles or pedestrians. Moreover, thanks to its improved detection capability and reduced size and cost, this radar sensor has fewer installation requirements and can be used in more vehicle types and models.

Points of product improvement

A wider detection angle and a longer detection range with improvements such as in-antenna design and radio wave transmission efficiency.

Improved speed resolution by increasing the frequency modulation of radio wave transmissions.

Reduced size and cost, with the new model using fewer than half the number of parts compared to the previous generation. DENSO achieved this by integrating the antenna and power supply board, simplifying product structure and leveraging multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) technology, which allows for a smaller antenna with fewer channels to transmit and receive radio waves.

Vision sensor

Product features

The sensor has a wider horizontal field of view to help with collision avoidance at intersections, as well as a longer range to detect road objects in front of the vehicle. This assists adaptive cruise control and lane changes over a broader speed range. Moreover, the product uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve sensing performance and assistance functions, such as headway distance control – the ability to maintain consistent distance between a preceding vehicle – and traffic sign recognition.

Points of product development

A high-sensitivity, high-resolution imager with a wider horizontal field of view and longer detection range.

AI technology to identify drivable areas, preceding vehicles, road signs, and other solid objects based on image data. Vehicles and pedestrians in all directions, including those ahead, behind, and to the side, can be detected.

Reduced product size and cost by taking the following actions: integrating image processing and system control functions, which reduced the number of microcomputers used; adjusted the structural design to control heat emitted from the processor; and reviewed the lens design.

DENSO will continue to develop technology for advanced driver assistance to realize safe and flexible mobility for all people, including drivers and pedestrians, around the world.

*1 Global Safety Package 3

The software for Global Safety Package 3 was developed in cooperation with J-QuAD DYNAMICS Inc. *2 Speed resolution

The difference in speed between two targets by which the sensor can distinguish them as two separate objects when it detects them

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global

