NEW! Create Easy Doodle Art Drawings with Tiny Sketchbook

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ is an email productivity company in San Francisco specializing in Google Chrome apps. For their first free app of 2022, they're releasing Tiny Sketchbook , a free app that lets you create digital sketches accessible with the click of a button right from your Chrome browser toolbar.

"Doodle art drawings have 5 benefits," explains Naomi Assaraf, cloudHQ's Chief Marketing Officer. "You can easily:

Create, collaborate and share digital art drawings Visually express your ideas Use it as a team bonding activity Provide digital classroom assignments (for the education sector) De-stress with art therapy"

The free app offers touch screen support, and can be shared by email or URL link. Doodle art sketches can be saved to Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive, and your computer's harddrive in PDF format.

Tiny Sketchbook by cloudHQ is a free service, with a Premium subscription of $4.99/mo that includes email and phone customer support. The company's ecosystem of 50+ free email productivity apps is available for anyone who uses Gmail, and wants to be more productive with their time.

