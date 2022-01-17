Princess Cruises Extends Book with Confidence Policy Offering More Flexibility for 2022 Summer Vacations Cruise Line Will Continue to Operate Vaccinated Cruises with Extended Health and Safety Protocols

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's never too early to start planning for much-anticipated summer vacations, and Princess Cruises is giving guests an added level of comfort when they book a cruise with the extension of the Book with Confidence program, and extended health and safety protocols.

Princess Cruises Extends Book with Confidence Policy Offering More Flexibility for 2022 Summer Vacations

Book with Confidence is now extended to summer 2022 sailings, including all cruises departing through September 30, 2022, for all bookings made by March 2, 2022. The flexible program allows guests to make summer travel plans with confidence knowing that if plans change, their cruise vacation is protected. The program allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans up to 30 days prior to the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit to then book another voyage when the time is right.

"Planning a vacation gives us something to look forward to and so many of us have an inherent desire to explore the world and experience sought-after destinations," said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. "With the extension of our Book with Confidence program, we're giving cruisers the confidence to book a summer vacation now, knowing they have flexibility in case they need to alter their plans."

Additionally, Princess Cruises will continue to operate vaccinated cruises, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14-days prior to the sailing day and have proof of vaccination.

Princess Medallion Class summer cruise vacations sail to incredible destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean, Mediterranean, British Isles, Scandinavia and Canada & New England.

Within the Book with Confidence policy, the COVID-19 Protection Program provides reassurance if cruisers are within 30 days of sailing, all the way through to disembarking from their cruise. It's designed to assist booked guests if, as a result of being suspected of having or testing positive for COVID-19, or as a result of government travel restrictions put in place within 30 days of embarkation, they may be unable to travel to the cruise embarkation port, may be denied boarding, may be quarantined on board or disembarked early.

For full Book with Confidence and COVID-19 Protection Program guidelines, visit www.princess.com/bookwithconfidence.

For even greater piece of mind, Princess also offers Princess Vacation Protection that will provide full vacation protection in the form of a future cruise credit or a reimbursement of the normally non-refundable cancellation fees, depending on the reason for changed plans. This program also covers guests during their cruise, including lost or damaged luggage protection, emergency excess medical expenses and emergency evacuation, and trip interruption coverage which provides pro-rated refund if illness interrupts the cruise and extra costs associated with trip delays or interruptions.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises