Avail Medsystems Appoints Jill Canada as Vice President of Corporate and Enterprise Sales Canada Will Guide Device Industry and Healthcare System Clients in Using Avail's Surgical Telepresence Platform to Solve Business Challenges

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail Medsystems, a pioneering healthcare technology company whose innovative surgical telepresence platform facilitates real-time collaboration between medical professionals during live procedures, announced today that it has named Jill Canada its Vice President of Corporate and Enterprise Sales.

Jill Canada, Vice President of Corporate and Enterprise Sales, Avail Medsystems

A recognized commercial leader who has spent nearly 20 years helping clients gain a competitive advantage by developing strategies to strengthen revenue and operating margin, Ms. Canada will lead a team at Avail in fostering supportive, productive relationships with key medical device industry and healthcare system clients.

"By putting industry experts in procedure rooms when they can't otherwise be on site, we're enabling access to expertise not just when it's convenient, but when needed," Avail Founder and CEO Daniel Hawkins said. "Jill's consultative approach is an ideal fit for our medical device and health system clients as they look to implement digital solutions to make servicing their physician customers and patients more efficient and effective."

"The team at Avail is one of the most committed groups I've seen during my career, united by a passion to improve healthcare through technology. Jill is the perfect complement," stated Ryan Magnes, President, Avail. "She brings the experience necessary to connect the right clients with solutions to support their efforts to standardize access to excellent healthcare, improve physician satisfaction, reduce costs, and expand reach of the most relevant experts."

Since 2013, Ms. Canada has worked for GE Healthcare, most recently as Executive, Strategic Clients and before that as Senior Director, Strategic Clients. Prior to GE, Jill was a Strategic Account Specialist for Roche Diagnostics and Vice President of Business Development for SafeScan Imaging Services.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Avail, where my goal is to help improve the way healthcare is delivered," Ms. Canada said. "I'm committed to leading a team that cultivates true partnerships, fostering the success of pivotal healthcare stakeholders through the application of Avail's telepresence platform. My work will be fueled by Avail's mission to level the playing field for treatment facilities, physicians, and patients everywhere by bringing the world's clinical expertise into any procedure room, anytime, at the click of a button."

With Ms. Canada's hire, Avail furthers its continued organizational expansion including moving from a business incubator into a larger headquarters in May 2021, a $100 million Series B funding round, the ongoing expansion of contracts with medical device industry clients, and the addition of console locations across the US.

About Avail Medsystems

Avail Medsystems is a pioneering technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. Avail's telepresence platform is designed to seamlessly connect interventionalists and surgeons to remote experts and device industry representatives to facilitate collaboration during medical procedures. Avail's immersive hardware and software system enables instant, HIPAA-HITECH protected, two-way audio/visual communication with high-definition video and surgical imaging views and telestration capabilities. Avail offers a SaaS-based pricing model, without a capital equipment purchase, and includes a comprehensive approach to service and support. For more information about Avail Medsystems, visit Avail.io and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

