Biden EPA Tabs Gasification a 'Technology to Follow'

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecoremedy LLC today announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ruled the company's groundbreaking Fluid Lift™ gasification technology is not an incinerator because it prevents the combustion of sewage sludge. Fluid Lift gasification avoids the production of highly toxic and carcinogenic dioxins and furans commonly produced by incineration. These pollutants cause reproductive and developmental problems, damage the immune system, and interfere with hormones. With its ability to make FlexChar™, a unique product that ranges from 1% carbon to over 60% carbon, the Ecoremedy system can be adjusted to increase the recovery of carbon for use as biochar or can be tuned to increase energy recovery for use as a renewable energy source.

EPA made its determination following Ecoremedy's successful pilot project in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. The company now is working with Ameresco and the city of Edmonds, Washington, on a similar project that will replace the city's outdated, expensive and unreliable incinerator.

"After two years of intense scientific scrutiny, EPA's determination empowers communities to deploy Ecoremedy to treat their waste locally in an environmentally friendly manner," said Ecoremedy President and CTO David Mooney. "The self-sustaining process eliminates dependence on fossil fuel to power the process and avoids the practice of hauling sludge across state lines to incinerators or landfills.

Two decades ago, Ecoremedy began exploring ways to help farmers create clean energy from agricultural waste. Last year, the company successfully completed a groundbreaking pilot project in Morrisville, using human waste as a renewable fuel source. Ecoremedy technology not only has been proven to help agriculture, municipal and industrial entities, but it also is shown to end the rising costs and environmental hazards associated with biosolids disposal.

"It's a paradigm shift in how communities like Edmonds – and soon the world – will create greener environments," Mooney said. "The historic results from the Morrisville pilot serve as a remarkable example of how we can improve environmental outcomes in communities like Edmonds. We're improving the environment and will save ratepayers millions of dollars in regulatory costs."

Ecoremedy is committed to revolutionizing the way agriculture, industry and municipalities recover energy, nutrients and value from organic residuals. Our dedicated team of engineers, scientists and investors is committed to delivering world-class treatment technology that adheres to the highest standards of personal and business integrity and environmental sustainability.

