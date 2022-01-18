"BIG IDEAS CHALLENGE" CHAMPIONS PATIENT IDEAS FOR ECZEMA RESEARCH

Global contest invites patients and their caregivers to submit ideas for research based on personal experience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two global patient organizations launched a worldwide "Big Ideas Challenge" contest today that invites patients and families impacted by eczema to share their insights with the research community. The goal is to improve the understanding of eczema and accelerate the development of new and better treatments.

"We believe patients and caregivers have unique insights that could lead to better strategies for treating, managing and preventing eczema," said Korey Capozza, Executive Director of Global Parents for Eczema Research , one of the non-profit organizations hosting the contest. "The Big Ideas Challenge creates a platform for them to share these ideas and rewards patients and caregivers who submit the best ones," she said.

Eczema is a chronic relapsing inflammatory skin condition that is increasing in prevalence in many countries worldwide. It impacts approximately 15% to 20% of children and 1% to 3% of adults globally, resulting in a significant patient burden and high demand on health care systems.

Patients and families impacted by eczema frequently face challenges finding acceptable treatments. As a result, they often experiment with a wide range of approaches to address the signs and symptoms of their condition. Such experimentation could lead to new treatment insights or avenues for research. However, currently there are few channels through which patients and families can share the results of their personal experiences and experimentation with different treatment approaches.

"We're excited to partner on this global Challenge to leverage the wisdom of patients and caregivers," said Jennifer Austin, Chief Executive Officer of the International Alliance of Dermatology Patient Organizations (also known as "GlobalSkin), a global not-for-profit organization supporting dermatology patient organizations in over 60 countries. . "By championing patient perspectives, we can get closer to better solutions for eczema."

Submissions will be reviewed by an international panel of ten judges consisting of physicians, researchers, patients and caregivers. The most promising submissions will be awarded cash prizes totaling $7500. Visit the Big Ideas Challenge website for details: https://www.bigideasforeczema.com/

The global initiative, supported with funding from Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron, Boehringer Ingelheim and individual donors to Global Parents for Eczema Research, opens today. Submissions will be accepted until February 28th, 2022.

About Global Parents for Eczema Research (GPER)

GPER is a global, grassroots, non-profit organization based in California whose mission is to improve quality of life and reduce suffering for children with moderate to severe eczema and their families. GPER is a leader in patient-centered research. For more information: www.parentsforeczemaresearch.com

About International Alliance of Dermatology Patient Organizations

The International Alliance of Dermatology Patient Organizations (GlobalSkin) is a global alliance of patient organizations committed to improving the lives of skin patients worldwide through its 187 patient association members ─ located in 62 countries representing more than 54 disease. For more information: www.globalskin.org

